IPL 2021, SRH Team Review: A Season Full of Red Flags for the Orange Army

Sunrisers Hyderabad is known as one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League, finishing in the top half of the table. This season too, they were consistent but not in a good way, as they consistently failed to perform. They had their captain changed midway through the season, but nothing changed around their performance. They won just one out of the seven games they played in India. Even a change in the venue did not work for them as they won just two games in the next seven.

SRH was a quite volatile and frustrating side to watch right through the start of the season. Despite having several ‘match winners’ in the squad, they won just three as the side never got going. SRH could have salvaged their season when IPL resumed in UAE, but the loss of Jonny Bairstow hurt them bad. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, on numerous occasions, had won SRH games on their own. Even in the IPL 2020 season, they played a crucial role in giving SRH good starts. Bairstow’s decision to pull out and David Warner’s lack of form meant SRH never got a batter to rely on for good starts. Jason Roy did put in a few good performances, but they weren’t enough. Captain Kane Williamson wasn’t in the greatest of forms himself, and neither was their once go-to man Manish Pandey.

>High point

“It’s been a really tough season but it was great to see these small improvements," Kane Williamson had said post their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was SRH’s only win against one of the top four teams this season, and everything worked out for them in this match. From batters giving them a good start to bowlers performing at the death overs, everything worked out on that night. One more high point of their season in Umran Malik, the gun bowler from Kashmir.

>Low Point

The entire season probably! Nothing worked for them this year as their under-performing middle-order hurt them again. The loss of T Natarajan due to Covid-19 just ahead of their first match of the UAE leg also didn’t help.

>Captaincy verdict

Kane Williamson was given the reins to change their fortune, but it was difficult to ask even for the Blackcaps skipper. Nothing worked for SRH this season, and that reflects poorly on him and David Warner, who was the captain for the initial few matches. Few of the decisions taken by both the captains at different stages were also questionable. Case in point, the decision to send David Warner with Kane Williamson during the Super Over against Delhi Capitals.

>Most valuable player

None? Or Jason Holder, to a certain extent. The West Indies all-rounder played only eight matches this season but was their second-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets to his name.

>Major disappointment

The entire batting line-up! The whole squad may be. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a frustrating team to watch this season. Right from the beginning, they have struggled to get their act together. Despite having several match-winners in their squad, they won only a handful of games, three to be exact. They have looked hapless throughout the season and crossed the 170-run mark only three times this entire season!

>Season verdict

A season that they would like to forget! From finishing third in IPL 2020 to being the first team to be out of the playoff race, having won just one match in nine games! That should give you an idea of how the season went for the Orange Army. To add to that, the abrupt farewell of their legend David Warner. This couldn’t have come at a better time, as this gives SRH a chance for a complete overhaul at the upcoming IPL auction.

>Statistics

>Most runs: Manish Pandey (292)

>Most wickets: Rashid Khan (18)

>Highest individual score: Manish Pandey (69*)

>Best Bowling Figures: Jason Holder (4/52)

