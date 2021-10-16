IPL 2021: Stephen Fleming becomes the most successful coach after CSK romp to fourth title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the IPL 2021 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. While MS Dhoni and Cocelebrated their fourth title, their coach Stephen Fleming pipped his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Mahela Jayawardene to become the most successful coach in the history of IPL.

CSK have continued to impress under the tutelage of Fleming, who’s been their coach since 2009. The former New Zealand captain surpassed the former Sri Lankan international with his fourth IPL title — 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Jayawardene has won three trophies with MI in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Additionally, the 48-year-old has also won the clash of Kiwi coaches as his Yellow Brigade outshined Brendon McCullum’s KKR for the third successive time in IPL 2021.

“We have had a number of finals, but crossing the line is what you want to conquer," Fleming said after the final encounter. “There has been a bit of criticism about the age of players in our side, but the players have stepped up," he added. The CSK coach also mentioned the value of youth but stressed that experience is very important. He also said that they don’t go too deep into “numbers, analytics," but rely more on “instincts", TimesNow reported.

The newly turned four-time IPL championsafter they missed out on making it to the playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL last season. The Dhoni-led side put up a clinical show in this year’s IPL final by successfully defending 192 runs against KKR in Dubai. Faf du Plessis anchored their innings with 86 off 59 balls,while Ruturaj Gaikwad (32), Robin Uthappa (31) and Moeen Ali (37 not out) chipped in with useful cameos. Chasing the target, KKR had a dream start as openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer put up a 91-run stand, before wheels came off their innings and they could only muster 165/9.

