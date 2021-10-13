Home / Cricket Home / News /

IPL 2021: Umpires Will Sleep a Bit Better, AB de Villiers Jokes as Virat Kohli Plays Last Game as RCB Captain

Virat Kohli's stint as RCB captain has come to an end. (BCCI Photo)

AB de Villiers joked that umpires will Sleep a bit better that Virat Kohli has played his last game as RCB captain.

Cricketnext Staff| News18.com
Updated: October 13, 2021, 09:56 IST

Virat Kohli was engaged in an animated exchange with the on-field umpire Virender Sharma during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2021 Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders.

During the game, the umpire had given a few decisions against RCB that were overturned and Kohli expressed his frustration to the official. After the match, RCB took to Twitter to post a video of their dressing room.

In the video, AB de Villiers was seen poking fun at Virat Kohli as he joked that umpires can now breathe easy as Kohli will not be captaining RCB.

“I think some of the umpires will sleep a bit better. I am very happy for them," de Villiers as his teammates laughed.

ABD also congratulated Kohli for his time as RCB captain and added that he can’t wait to see him win trophies for India and RCB.

“Congrats on a great captaincy career. I can’t wait to watch you run out there with all the freedom and win (the) first trophy for us (RCB) and more trophies for India," AB de Villiers added.

Cricketnext Staff Cricketnext Desk

first published: October 13, 2021, 09:56 IST
