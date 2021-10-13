IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Sister Shares Emotional Message on Her Brother's Captaincy Tenure as RCB Skipper

After losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the final over in the tight low-scoring eliminator, it was curtains for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was particularly heartbreaking for many RCB fans because this was also their captain Virat Kohli’s last season as skipper of the side as he had announced to quit captaincy and just continue as a player for the franchise post this season. Kohli has not won a single IPL trophy in his tenure as RCB captain.

Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli has put up an emotional message on Instagram about her brother’s tenure as captain of the IPL side. Bhawna’s message talked about Kohli giving his best as captain and taking responsibility in difficult times. Kohli’s name is synonymous with the RCB captain according to his sister.

“You gave your best as a captain. You have always held your shoulders high no matter how tough the situation was. You are and will always be a remarkable captain, a name synonym with RCB captaincy. Forever worthy of respect and adulation. Proud of you brother," wrote Bhawna.

Kohli,in his 9 years as RCB skipper since 2013, despite reaching the playoffs in 4 editions of the mega event, has not managed to win a single IPL season. 2016 was the best year for the Indian Captain when he scored 973 runs with a phenomenal average of 81.08. Bangalore also reached the finals that year.

After announcing his departure from the captaincy of India in limited-overs cricket post the upcoming T20 World Cup, the champion player also stated his wish to give up as RCB skipper post this season.

RCB lost to Eoin Morgan-led KKR in the eliminator due to a heroic performance from Sunil Narine, who took 4 wickets to restrict the RCB total to 138 and then helped his side chase it down with a quickfire 26 off 15 balls on the slow Sharjah wicket.

KKR will now square off against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier for a place in the finals against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The match between DC and KKR will start at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, October 13.

