IPL 2021: Will Delhi Capitals Rest R Ashwin in All-important Game Against KKR?

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata knight Riders are all set to lock horns at Sharjah in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday evening. The winner of the match will play the final against Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals has performed exceptionally well in the last couple of years. They have been the only side to have reached the playoffs in the last three seasons, including in 2021. However, the franchise has choked to continue the momentum when it mattered the most.

Delhi Capitals reached the final of IPL 2020, but could not stand up to the mighty Mumbai Indians who won the IPL title for the fifth time. Delhi Capitals have never lifted the IPL trophy, and the players want to change it this season. However, the Rishabh Pant-led boys will have to face another mighty team CSK in the final if they manage to outperform Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals remained the table topper this season, but the poor form of senior spinner R Ashwin is troubling the team’s bowling unit. The 35-year-old spin wizard has only scalped four wickets in seven matches of the second leg of this season. There are rumours that Rishabh might drop Ashwin from the all-important match today.

Ashwin could not take even a single wicket in three of the seven games of the second phase of IPL 2021. Overall, Ashwin played 12 matches this season and claimed only five dismissals. Ashwin has the worst average in 22 bowlers who bowled at least 40 overs this season.

The 35-year-old, however, has a history of match-winning performances and can turn the game anytime in his team’s favour. His decent batting skills also make him a good all-around option. With Delhi Capitals missing Marcus Stoinos, Rishabh will likely induct Ashwin in the team as the 35-year-old can prove to be useful in many ways.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here