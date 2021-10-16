IPL 2021: Ziva Dhoni's adorable celebration video shared after CSK beat KKR in IPL 2021 final

MS Dhoni was playing his 300th T20 game as captain in Dubai on Friday in the IPL 2021 Final, and there could not have been a better celebration of this feat than winning his 4th IPL trophy for the Chennai Super Kings. The yellow brigade defeated the Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win the title. This led to amazing visuals of the CSK players, support staff, and wives and kids of the players celebrating the achievement.

One such visual was of Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni running around the team and relishing the joy of victory in her own special way. In an Instagram reel shared by the page Bollywood Pap (plus one account for Viral Bhayani) in collaboration with digital creator Viral Bhayani, Ziva can be seen playing with glittering paper. She can be throwing the glitteron another kid, rolling on the ground, making gestures of flying. The video has a new version of the song Pyaar Kiya To Nibhanaand ends with Ziva with the trophy in arms.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to react in adoring the cuteness of Ziva. A fan commented, "Angel of my heart" with heart emojis. Another Instagram user wrote, “This is called real celebration."

Many others too flooded the comments section with adjectives like cute and adorable.

Talking about the match, after a spirited 91-run-stand between Shubhman Gill (50) and Venkatesh Iyer (50) in response to Chennai’s 192, none of the KKR batters could get a start, and the team was reduced to 165/9 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis playing his 100th IPL game scored 86 runs off 59 balls and was adjudged to be the player of the match. His opening partner and orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad along with Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa played quick 30 plus knocks to help the team to the mammoth total.

>

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here