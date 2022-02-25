Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: 10 Teams Divided in 2 Groups - All You Need to Know About Venues and Match Fixtures

IPL 2022: 10 Teams Divided in 2 Groups - All You Need to Know About Venues and Match Fixtures

IPL 2022 Fixtures and Venues
A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Aakash Biswas
Updated: February 25, 2022, 16:05 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has taken some major decisions to conduct the upcoming season in a safe and interesting manner. The tournament kickstarts on March 26 and will end on May 29. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered a major reason behind the spread Covid-19 infection.

Grouping of Teams

The council further introduced a new system in the league in which all 10 teams will be divided in two groups, based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL championships won and the number of final appearances.

(No. of titles indicated in brackets)

Group AGroup B
MI(5)CSK(4)
KKR(2)SRH(1)
RR(1)RCB
DCPBKS
LSGGT

The Fixture Matrix

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group, they will play only once during the season.

In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B.

Teams—>MIKKRRRDCLSGCSKSRHRCBPBKSGTTotal
↓Opponents | Season ->2022202220222022202220222022202220222022
MI022222111114
KKR202221211114
RR220221121114
DC222021112114
LSG222201111214
CSK211110222214
SRH121112022214
RCB112112202214
PBKS111212220214
GT111122222014
Total Matches / Team14141414141414141414

Venues

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

VenueNumber of Matches
Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium20 Matches
Mumbai - Brabourne Stadium (CCI)15 Matches
Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium20 Matches
Pune - MCA International Stadium15 Matches

*Out of 70 league matches, 55 will be played in Mumbai across three different venues. The remaining 15 will be hosted by Pune.

*All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

*3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

*The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches)

