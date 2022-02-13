IPL 2022: 108 Players Become Crorepatis at The Mega Auction; Here's a Team-Wise Distribution

The mind-boggling IPL 2022 mega auction has finally ended. 10 franchises took part in the event held in Bengaluru and splurged eye-popping cash on buying some of the biggest names in T20 cricket from around the world. Each team came up with a solid strategy and the manner of their aggressive bids on certain players made it all but clear whom they had pencilled in as a “must have".
Each team had to build a squad comprising a minimum of 17 players which shouldn’t exceed beyond 25. Ishan Kishan was the story of the mega auction, landing the richest deal among all the players who went under the hammer. His India teammate Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive buy while Shreyas Iyer completed the top-three.
A total of 108 players landed deals equaling or greater than Rs 1 crore. Here’s a team-wise distribution of the IPL crorepatis
>Mumbai Indians
- Ishan Kishan – 15.25 crore
- Tim David – 8.25 crore
- Jofra Archer – 8 crore
- Dewald Brevis – 3 crore
- Daniel Sams – 2.60 crore
- N Tilak Varma – 1.70 crore
- Murugan Ashwin – 1.60 crore
- Tymal Mills – 1.50 crore
- Jaydev Unadkat – 1.30 crore
- Riley Meredith – 1 crore
>Chennai Super Kings
- Deepak Chahar – 14 crore
- Ambati Rayadu – 6.75 crore
- Dwayne Bravo – 4.4 crore
- Shivam Dube – 4 crore
- Chris Jordan – 3.60 crore
- Robin Uthappa – 2 crore
- Adam Milne – 1.90 crore
- Mitchell Santner – 1.90 crore
- Rajvardhan Hangargekar – 1.50 crore
- Prashant Solanki – 1.20 crore
- Devon Conway – 1 crore
>Kolkata Knight Riders
- Shreyas Iyer – 12.25 crore
- Nitish Rana – 8 crore
- Pat Cummins – 7.25 crore
- Shivam Mavi – 7.25 crore
- Sam Billings – 2 crore
- Umesh Yadav – 2 crore
- Alex Hales – 1.50 crore
- Tim Southee – 1.50 crore
- Ajinkya Rahane – 1 crore
- Mohamad Nabi – 1 crore
>Punjab Kings
- Liam Livingstone – 11.50 crore
- Kagiso Rabada – 9.25 crore
- Shahrukh Khan – 9 crore
- Shikhar Dhawan – 8.25 crore
- Jonny Bairstow – 6.75 crore
- Odean Smith – 6 crore
- Rahul Chahar – 5.25
- Harpreet Brar – 3.80 crore
- Raj Bawa – 2 crore
- Vaibhav Arora – 2 crore
>Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Nicholas Pooran – 10.75 crore
- Washington Sundar – 8.75
- Rahul Tripathi – 8.50 crore
- Romario Shepherd – 7.75 crore
- Abhishek Sharma – 6.50 crore
- Marco Jansen – 4.20 crore
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 4.2 crore
- Kartik Tyagi – 4 crore
- T Natarajan – 4 crore
- Aiden Markram – 2.60 crore
- Sean Abbott – 2.40 crore
- Glen Phillips – Rs1.50 crore
>Delhi Capitals
- Shardul Thakur – 10.75 crore
- Mitchell Marsh – 6.50 crore
- David Warner – 6.25 crore
- Khaleel Ahmed – 5.25 crore
- Chetan Sakariya – 4.20 crore
- Rovman Powell – 2.80 crore
- Mustafizur Rahman – 2 crore
- Kuldeep Yadav – 2 crore
- KS Bharat – 2 crore
- Kamlesh Nagarkoti – 1.10 crore
- Mandeep Singh – 1.10 crore
>Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Wanindu Hasaranga – 10.75 crore
- Harshal Patel – 10.75 crore
- Josh Hazlewood – 7.75 crore
- Faf du Plessis – 7 crore
- Dinesh Karthik – 5.50 crore
- Anuj Rawat – 3.40 crore
- Shahbaz Ahamad – 2.40 crore
- David Willey – 2 crore
- Sherfane Rutherford – 1 crore
>Gujarat Titans
- Lockie Ferguson – 10 crore
- Rahul Tewatia – 9 crore
- Mohammed Shami – 6.25 crore
- Yash Dayal – 3.2 crore
- David Miller – 3 crore
- R Sai Kishore – 3 crore
- Abhinav Manohar – 2.60 crore
- Matthew Wade – 2.40 crore
- Alzarri Joseph – 2.40 crore
- Jason Roy – 2 crore
- Wriddhiman Saha – 1.90 crore
- Jayant Yadav – 1.70 crore
- Vijay Shankar – 1.40 crore
- Dominic Drakes – 1.10 crore
>Lucknow Super Giants
- Avesh Khan – 10 crore
- Jason Holder – 8.75 crore
- Krunal Pandya – 8.25 crore
- Mark Wood – 7.50 crore
- Quinton de Kock – 6.75 crore
- Deepak Hooda – 5.75 crore
- Manish Pandey – 4.6 crore
- Evin Lewis – 2 crore
- Dushmanta Chameera – 2 crore
>Rajasthan Royals
- Prasidh Krishna – 10 crore
- Shimron Hetmyer – 8.5 crore
- Trent Boult – 8 crore
- Devdutt Padikkal – 7.75 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal – 6.50 crore
- Ravichandran Ashwin – 5 crore
- Riyan Parag – 3.80 crore
- Navdeep Saini – 2.60 crore
- Nathan Coulter-Nile – 2 crore
- James Neesham – 1.50 crore
- Karun Nair – 1.40 crore
- Rassie van der Dussen – 1 crore
