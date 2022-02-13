IPL Auction 2022

Detailed view
IPL Auction Live Blog
IPL 2022: 108 Players Become Crorepatis at The Mega Auction; Here's a Team-Wise Distribution

(From left) Deepak Chahar, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar (BCCI Photos)

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru resulted in financial windfall for over 100 players who landed mouth-watering deals with the various franchises.

Cricketnext Staff
February 13, 2022

The mind-boggling IPL 2022 mega auction has finally ended. 10 franchises took part in the event held in Bengaluru and splurged eye-popping cash on buying some of the biggest names in T20 cricket from around the world. Each team came up with a solid strategy and the manner of their aggressive bids on certain players made it all but clear whom they had pencilled in as a “must have".

Each team had to build a squad comprising a minimum of 17 players which shouldn’t exceed beyond 25. Ishan Kishan was the story of the mega auction, landing the richest deal among all the players who went under the hammer. His India teammate Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive buy while Shreyas Iyer completed the top-three.

A total of 108 players landed deals equaling or greater than Rs 1 crore. Here’s a team-wise distribution of the IPL crorepatis

>Mumbai Indians

  1. Ishan Kishan – 15.25 crore
  2. Tim David – 8.25 crore
  3. Jofra Archer – 8 crore
  4. Dewald Brevis – 3 crore
  5. Daniel Sams – 2.60 crore
  6. N Tilak Varma – 1.70 crore
  7. Murugan Ashwin – 1.60 crore
  8. Tymal Mills – 1.50 crore
  9. Jaydev Unadkat – 1.30 crore
  10. Riley Meredith – 1 crore

>Chennai Super Kings

  1. Deepak Chahar – 14 crore
  2. Ambati Rayadu – 6.75 crore
  3. Dwayne Bravo – 4.4 crore
  4. Shivam Dube – 4 crore
  5. Chris Jordan – 3.60 crore
  6. Robin Uthappa – 2 crore
  7. Adam Milne – 1.90 crore
  8. Mitchell Santner – 1.90 crore
  9. Rajvardhan Hangargekar – 1.50 crore
  10. Prashant Solanki – 1.20 crore
  11. Devon Conway – 1 crore

>Kolkata Knight Riders

  1. Shreyas Iyer – 12.25 crore
  2. Nitish Rana – 8 crore
  3. Pat Cummins – 7.25 crore
  4. Shivam Mavi – 7.25 crore
  5. Sam Billings – 2 crore
  6. Umesh Yadav – 2 crore
  7. Alex Hales – 1.50 crore
  8. Tim Southee – 1.50 crore
  9. Ajinkya Rahane – 1 crore
  10. Mohamad Nabi – 1 crore

>Punjab Kings

  1. Liam Livingstone – 11.50 crore
  2. Kagiso Rabada – 9.25 crore
  3. Shahrukh Khan – 9 crore
  4. Shikhar Dhawan – 8.25 crore
  5. Jonny Bairstow – 6.75 crore
  6. Odean Smith – 6 crore
  7. Rahul Chahar – 5.25
  8. Harpreet Brar – 3.80 crore
  9. Raj Bawa – 2 crore
  10. Vaibhav Arora – 2 crore

>Sunrisers Hyderabad

  1. Nicholas Pooran – 10.75 crore
  2. Washington Sundar – 8.75
  3. Rahul Tripathi – 8.50 crore
  4. Romario Shepherd – 7.75 crore
  5. Abhishek Sharma – 6.50 crore
  6. Marco Jansen – 4.20 crore
  7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 4.2 crore
  8. Kartik Tyagi – 4 crore
  9. T Natarajan – 4 crore
  10. Aiden Markram – 2.60 crore
  11. Sean Abbott – 2.40 crore
  12. Glen Phillips – Rs1.50 crore

>Delhi Capitals

  1. Shardul Thakur – 10.75 crore
  2. Mitchell Marsh – 6.50 crore
  3. David Warner – 6.25 crore
  4. Khaleel Ahmed – 5.25 crore
  5. Chetan Sakariya – 4.20 crore
  6. Rovman Powell – 2.80 crore
  7. Mustafizur Rahman – 2 crore
  8. Kuldeep Yadav – 2 crore
  9. KS Bharat – 2 crore
  10. Kamlesh Nagarkoti – 1.10 crore
  11. Mandeep Singh – 1.10 crore

>Royal Challengers Bangalore

  1. Wanindu Hasaranga – 10.75 crore
  2. Harshal Patel – 10.75 crore
  3. Josh Hazlewood – 7.75 crore
  4. Faf du Plessis – 7 crore
  5. Dinesh Karthik – 5.50 crore
  6. Anuj Rawat – 3.40 crore
  7. Shahbaz Ahamad – 2.40 crore
  8. David Willey – 2 crore
  9. Sherfane Rutherford – 1 crore

>Gujarat Titans

  1. Lockie Ferguson – 10 crore
  2. Rahul Tewatia – 9 crore
  3. Mohammed Shami – 6.25 crore
  4. Yash Dayal – 3.2 crore
  5. David Miller – 3 crore
  6. R Sai Kishore – 3 crore
  7. Abhinav Manohar – 2.60 crore
  8. Matthew Wade – 2.40 crore
  9. Alzarri Joseph – 2.40 crore
  10. Jason Roy – 2 crore
  11. Wriddhiman Saha – 1.90 crore
  12. Jayant Yadav – 1.70 crore
  13. Vijay Shankar – 1.40 crore
  14. Dominic Drakes – 1.10 crore

>Lucknow Super Giants

  1. Avesh Khan – 10 crore
  2. Jason Holder – 8.75 crore
  3. Krunal Pandya – 8.25 crore
  4. Mark Wood – 7.50 crore
  5. Quinton de Kock – 6.75 crore
  6. Deepak Hooda – 5.75 crore
  7. Manish Pandey – 4.6 crore
  8. Evin Lewis – 2 crore
  9. Dushmanta Chameera – 2 crore

>Rajasthan Royals

  1. Prasidh Krishna – 10 crore
  2. Shimron Hetmyer – 8.5 crore
  3. Trent Boult – 8 crore
  4. Devdutt Padikkal – 7.75 crore
  5. Yuzvendra Chahal – 6.50 crore
  6. Ravichandran Ashwin – 5 crore
  7. Riyan Parag – 3.80 crore
  8. Navdeep Saini – 2.60 crore
  9. Nathan Coulter-Nile – 2 crore
  10. James Neesham – 1.50 crore
  11. Karun Nair – 1.40 crore
  12. Rassie van der Dussen – 1 crore

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here

first published: February 13, 2022, 22:00 IST