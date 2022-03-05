IPL 2022: 3 Pacers Who Can Fill in Deepak Chahar's Shoes for CSK

Ahead of the start of Indian Premier League season 15, the Chennai Super Kings camps suffered a major flow after its star signing Deepak Chahar got injured during the third T20i against West Indies last month. The pacer pulled up his hamstring in his run-up to bowl during the match and had to be taken off-field.

Chahar subsequently was ruled of the Sri Lanka series and is now set to miss a major chunk of the IPL 15. There is also a possibility, the right arm pacer may not participate in the entire tournament.

Chahar is rehabilitating for his injury at the NCA, Bengaluru and a status report of his availability in the tournament is expected soon. If Chahar is ruled out of IPL 15, CSK will be forced to look for a replacement who could possibly lead their pace bowling attack.

With most bowlers already signed by other franchises, here’s a look at options who could potentially replace Chahar for CSK

Ishant Sharma

With an experience of 93 IPL matches under his belt, pacer Ishant Sharma could be a very good replacement for Chahar. While at 33, Ishant’a age may be a concern for the franchise but CSK is known for getting the best out of veteran players. Ishant’s equation of playing under skipper MS Dhoni may also make his case strong. The lanky pacer was part of the Delhi Capitals in the last season, however, was left unsold in the mega auction for IPL 15.

Sandeep Warrier

Sandeep Warrier, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, last season made his international debut for India in July 2021. However, at the IPL mega auctions, none of the franchises showed much interest in getting the Kerala pacer. While Warrier doesn’t have much experience in the IPL, he has impressive numbers in domestic T20 tournaments. In the 63 T20 games that Warrier has played, he had picked 59 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7 and an average of 27.59.

Dhawal Kulkarni

Another experienced campaigner, Dhawal Kulkarni was left unsold at the IPL auction last year. Kulkarni who was one of the lead bowlers at the Rajasthan Royals did not get enough matches in the past few seasons after being picked by Mumbai Indians. His experience of over 90 IPL games could help lead the CSK bowling attack while guiding young pairs like KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande who have been picked by the team.

