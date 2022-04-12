IPL 2022: A 10-ball Over From RCB's Akash Deep Sparks Meme Fest on Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Akash Deep had a bad in the office on Tuesday during the clash against Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The right-arm seamer leaked 58 runs in his quota of four against as he suffered some brutal hammering from Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa who powered their team to 216/4 in 20 overs. It was not only Akash who was hit for plenty by the CSK duo but his 10-ball over grabbed a lot of limelight and sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Asked to bowl the 18th over, Akash leaked 24 runs from it which included four wides and that converted it into a 10-ball over. The fans on Twitter were highly unimpressed with his underwhelming performance with the ball.

Meanwhile, for Chennai, Dube played a gem of a knock on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift his team to a daunting total of 216/4 in 20 overs. Dube slammed unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls which is also his highest score in IPL. His magnificent knock was laced with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The southpaw missed his century by just five runs but he tried to get it lofting the last ball of the innings in the air but he missed the best of connection.

Apart from Dube, veteran opener Uthappa also slammed his highest IPL score - 88. The duo shared a massive 165-run stand for the third wicket to rescue Chennai from a tricky situation when they were 2/36 in 6.4 overs. They hit a total of 17 sixes as Uthappa hit just one more than Dube to punish RCB bowlers.

The carnage started from the 11th over as the duo went hammer and tongs and CSK cruised to 133 for 2 in the 15th over, with 73 runs coming in the five overs.

Dube was brutal on Wanindu Hasaranga (2/35), who bled 13 runs, in the 11th over.

Uthappa and Dube spared no bowler with the former stricking three sixes off Maxwell in the 13th over as CSK amassed 19 runs.

Continuing the onslaught, the duo punished Deep in the 15th over, as it was raining boundaries and sixes here.

