IPL 2022: A Net Bowler For CSK Last Season, Fazalhaq Farooqi Makes His Debut For Sunrisers Hyderabad

21-year-old Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi made his Indian Premier League debut on Sunday Against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Farooqi, who has played 4 ODI and 3 T20Is from Afghanistan, was signed by SRH in IPL 2022 auction at a base price of INR 20 Lakh.

The left-arm seamer’s last outing for Afghanistan came up against Bangladesh in March this year. He replaced Sean Abbott in the playing XI for SRH who are looking to find the right balance at the fag end of the season as their key players Washington Sundar and T Natarajan got injured. SRH are expected to use him in the middle overs to slow down things a bit with his variations which might come in handy for the RCB batters who have not been at their best this season.

Farooqi was part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up last year as a net bowler where he gained some experience under the guidance of their coaching staff. During a practice game last season, Farooqi shone against the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina with his disciplined bowling. A video of his bowling performance went viral on Twitter last year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB are in a tricky spot on the points table and have to focus on winning every game from here to keep their playoffs hopes alive. They also have the worst Net Run Rate at this stage.

Skipper Kane Williamson was confident after being asked to chase the target but he wants his bowlers to get the job done.

“Was due to lose one. Was undecided but we have been chasing well. Important we do the job with the ball upfront. Have two changes. Abbott and Gopal miss out. Farooqi and Suchith come in," Williamson said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

