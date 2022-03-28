IPL 2022: A Rahul Tewatia Special Guides Gujarat Titans to 5-Wicket Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Sadarangani snatched victory from Lucknow Super Giants’ jaws to guide Gujarat Titans to their first win on IPL debut. The two new franchises played a thrilling contest at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat emerged victorious courtesy of two southpaws who smashed the Lucknow all around the park in the last five overs. Chasing the target of 159, Tewatia smashed quickfire 40* while he got ample support from Sadarangani who also remained unbeaten on 15 as Gujarat won the match with 2 balls to spare.

Rahul’s decision to go with the spinners in the 16th and 17th over backfired as Deepak Hooda went for 22 runs followed by Ravi Bishnoi leaking 17 runs which changed the momentum in Gujarat’s favour. In the last over, GT needed 11 runs and young Sadarangani smashed Avesh Khan for the first couple of deliveries to make things easy for his team. While Tewatia finished off things in style with a boundary. His special knock was laced with 5 fours and a couple of sixes.

Apart from Tewatia, captain Hardik Pandya and Matthew Wade also played crucial knocks of 33 and 30 respectively to revive the chase after early blows. While it was David Miller who helped Tewatia at the stage to turn the game. The Proteas southpaw scored 30 runs off 21 balls.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni rescued Lucknow Super Giants from a tricky situation to guide them to a fighting total after the top-order was rattled by a sensational new-ball spell from Mohammed Shami. Hooda scored 55 runs off 41 balls as his innings was laced 2 sixes and 6 fours.

While 22-year-old Badoni made an instant impact on his Indian Premier League debut with a sensational half-century. He came out to bat at number 6 when things were not going right for his team. Lucknow lost their four wickets for just 29 and from there Badoni joined hands with Deepak Hooda to pull his team out of a critical situation.

The young batter scored 54 runs off 41 balls as his innings was laced with 3 sixes and 4 fours to pull his team to 158/6 in 20 overs. While Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat as he ratted Lucknow’s top-order by picking three early wickets.

