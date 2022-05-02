IPL 2022: 'A World Cup-winning Captain Can do Better Than That' - Aakash Chopra Slams Aaron Finch's Approach

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has criticized Kolkata Knight Riders opener Aaron Finch batting approach against incoming balls in the ongoing season of IPL. Finch, who was signed by KKR as a replacement for Alex Hales, has failed to create an impact this season with 68 runs in the three-match. The Australia limited-overs skipper struggled while facing the incoming deliveries which has exposed a lot of in the international. While Finch has been exploited by the pacers on in-swingers in the ongoing season of IPL 2022 and his approach to tackling it has faced a lot of flak.

The 2021 T20 World Cup-winning captain has been charging down the track earlier in the innings to tackle the incoming deliveries, which has failed miserably.

Chopra feels that the Aussie opener is batting with ego and can do better than that while facing in-swingers.

“Aaron Finch is batting with ego. Hence, he is looking to take on the incoming ball, which is troubling him a lot. A World Cup-winning captain can do better than that," Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals on Monday and Chopra recalled that when the last time these two teams faced Finch scored 58 runs.

“When these teams played last time, Finch had scored runs. He struggles against the incoming ball. RR have Boult, but his form isn’t all that great at the moment," he added.

The cricketer turned commentator further lashed out at KKR’s approach of using four bowlers in their previous clash.

“If you are going with four bowlers and Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell and Shreyas Iyer bowl one over each, then you are going to be in deep trouble. Whether you like it or not, bring Varun Chakravarthy back," he added.

The former cricketer further talked about Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and said that his ego is getting the better of him.

“Sanju Samson, please play a little more responsibly. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga are not getting you out. Your ego is getting the better of you. In the last match against MI, you were trying to hit six after six and threw your wicket away, gifting it to Kumar Kartikeya. Give yourself a little more time," he added.

