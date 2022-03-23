IPL 2022: Aaron Finch And Pat Cummins to Miss First Five Matches For Kolkata Knight Riders

In a big blow to Kolkata Knight Riders, two of their Australian stars Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch will not be available for their first five matches of IPL 2022. KKR mentor David Hussey revealed on Wednesday that the duo will be busy with their international commitments and hence will link up with the team midway through the season.

“Well, it is a concern, you want your best players available, but international cricket should be the priority. Every cricketer should want to play international cricket for their countries so they have commitments that way," Hussey said during a virtual press conference.

However, Hussey feels that the two will be match-fit and ready to turn out immediately once available. “I think Cummins and Finch will miss the first five games but they will be cricket fit and cricket ready. So, once they hit the ground running, both quality people and they will fit into the dressing room perfectly well," said.

KKR splurged Rs 7.25 crore on Cummins at the IPL mega auction and then signed Finch as the replacement for Alex Hales who pulled out of the season citing bio-bubble concerns.

When asked if KKR are lacking a quality wicketkeeper, Hussey disagreed saying they have a couple of good options in Sheldon Jackson and Sam Billings.

“No, I think we bought well in the auction. We have Sheldon Jackson; he has dominated the Ranji Trophy and he is a good striker of the ball and he has been with the team for a few years now. We also have Sam Billings; he has played Test cricket for England and he has kept wickets for England in the shorter formats. We are pretty well versed in the wicketkeeping department and it is up to us as the support staff to get the best out of our players," Hussey exlplained.

KKR will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener on Saturday in Mumbai.

