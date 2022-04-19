IPL 2022: Aaron Finch Gets Mouthful from Prasidh Krishna On Way Out to Dugout | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders crashed to a seven-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in game 30 of IPL 2022. It was painful for Shreyas Iyer side as the team was almost on course in a massive 218 run chase with the score reading 163/1 at the end of the 15th over. One of the prime reasons was Aaron Finch who along with Iyer gave KKR a rollicking start after they were 0/1. Aaron Finch scored 58 runs in just 28 deliveries at an outstanding strike rate of 207.14 that included nine fours and two sixes. Then he was out trying to up the ante against Prasidh Krishna who he had already hit for a couple of boundaries.

Aaron Finch Heated Exchange With Prasidh Krishna.

It was here that the tempers started flaring as Aaron Finch was seen giving a stare to RR bowler. Krishna, on the other hand, was seen giving back to the Aussie in his own style. It has some expletives which can’t be mentioned here. You can watch the video Rajasthan Royals had propelled themselves to a good total, but their bowlers were sent on a leather hunt. Prasidh, who gave away 43 runs in four overs, was in foul mood and gave a piece of his mind to the Aussie batter.

Aaron Finch Gave KKR a Great Start

It looked like KKR were cruising to victory after opener Aaron Finch struck a quick-fire 58 of 28 balls and skipper Shreyas Iyer, who hammered 85 off 51 deliveries. Both Finch and Shreyas shared a partnership of 106 runs for the second wicket in quick time.

Earlier, Englishman Jos Buttler (103) struck his second century of IPL 2022 to help Rajasthan Royals post a massive 217/5 in 20 overs.

Buttler, opening the innings, blasted nine boundaries and five sixes as he shared vital partnerships of 97, for the opening wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (24), and 67 for the second with skipper Sanju Samson, who played a superb cameo of 38 off 19 balls, to put Rajasthan Royals on course for a big total.

(With agencies)

