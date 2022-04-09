IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma Powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to First Win of Season

A maiden half-century from Abhishek Sharma guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first win of IPL 2022 with Chennai Super Kings’ horror start to the season continuing with a fourth defeat in a row. Abhishek struck a career-best 75 in a successful chase of 155 with Rahul Tripathi applying the finishing touches, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 15.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Along with his captain Kane Williamson (32 off 40), Abhishek led a watchful start with SRH ensuring they didn’t lose early wickets unlike CSK who lost both their openers inside the Powerplay. The SRH openers in fact added 89 runs before being separated.

Abhishek soon brought up his half-century off 32 deliveries and then began playing more freely. He fell in the 18th over after having struck five fours and three sixes.

Advertisement

Match Highlights: IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH

Tripathi was in hurry to finish the chase as he belted five fours and two sixes including the winning boundary as SRH finished with 155/2 in 17.4 overs.

Earlier, Moeen Ali top-scored with a 35-ball 48 to guide CSK to a fighting 154/7 after SRH bowlers sought to make the first use of a tricky pitch

Skipper Ravindra Jadeja (23 off 15 balls) played a little cameo towards the end to prop up CSK after they lost a few wickets in a heap. Both teams were winless ahead of their clash.

Sent into bat, CSK were off to a shaky start with Bhuvneshwar Kumar inducing edges from Robin Uthappa’s (15) bat in the first over, with one going for a boundary.

Uthappa’s unconvincing stay in the middle was brought to an end by Washington Sundar (2/21), in the off-spinner’s very first ball, when the batter ended up skying a catch while going for a slog-sweep.

Having conceded 25 runs in the first three overs, SRH were back in the game and it got better for them with the introduction of T Natarajan (2/30) into the attack as the left-arm pacer bowled Ruturaj Gaikwad (16).

Advertisement

Making a dream start to his spell, Natarajan went through the gap between Gaikwad’s bat and pad as he shaped to work it on the leg side. Gaikwad had began well, fetching a boundary each through the cover and point-third man region.

At 36 for two in 5.1 overs, CSK were in a spot of bother and they needed a partnership, and the duo of Moeen Ali (48) and Ambati Rayudu (27) answered the call with a third-wicket stand of 62 runs.

Advertisement

While Rayudu found the fence four times during his run-a-ball knock, Moeen struck two sixes and three fours before being dismissed by part-timer Aiden Markram.

Nearing 100 and with some more batting to come on a pitch where the ball seemed to stop, CSK were well-placed when Rayudu departed after playing a part in rebuilding the innings.

However, Williamson’s gamble to bring in Markram worked as CSK lost their fourth wicket at 108 in the 15th over. In a soft dismissal, Natarajan accounted for Shivam Dube as the defending champions lost three wickets in quick succession.

Advertisement

Two overs later, even the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3) was walking back to the dugout, with CSK struggling at 122 for six with 15 balls left to add to their total.

With PTI Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here