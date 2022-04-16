IPL 2022: After Breaking Camera Lens Last Season, Nitish Rana Smashes Dugout Fridge | WATCH

Nitish Rana was desperate to get some runs in the ongoing IPL 2022 and he got his opportunity against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had to bat first after Kane Williamson had won the toss and opted to bowl. They lost their top order in a jiffy and were reduced to 31/3. From this point on, Nitish Rana took over and built a solid platform for Andre Russell to launch his counter. Meanwhile, in one of the overs against pace sensation Umran Malik, Rana launched the bowler through the offside. So ferocious was the shot that it ended up clearing the boundary and hitting the glass fridge which is kept for drinks. Yes, Rana broke the glass. WATCH.

This is not the first time that Rana had broken something in the dugout. Last season also he broke the camera lens. Rana had been struggling for runs this season with he accounting for a string of scores like 10, 0 and 8. He finally got going against Delhi Capitals with a cameo inning of 30. After which he came up with a solid half-century 54 against SRH which went for a losing cause.He smashed six fours and two maximums. He was involved in 39-run stands with skipper Iyer and Russell each.

However, his stay in the middle was cut short by Natarajan in the 18th over as SRH broke the potentially dangerous partnership. Russell, whose 25-ball innings was laced with four boundaries and as many six, including two in the final over. The West Indian helped KKR add 55 runs in the last five overs.

It all went in vain as Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram’s effortless batting display powered Sunrisers Hyderbad to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match on Friday.

The SRH pace unit comprising the likes of T Natarajan (3/37), Umran Malik (2/27), Marco Jansen (1/26) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/37) restricted KKR for 175 for 8.

