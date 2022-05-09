IPL 2022: After Hitting 30 off 8, Dinesh Karthik Gets Epic Welcome from Virat Kohli | WATCH

Virat Kohli might be struggling for runs, but he got hundred on hundred for his sportsmanship at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli got out for his third golden duck in 12 games, and he was visibly distraught. But by the time RCB innings ended, he was seen in his jovial self thanks to a superb finish by Dinesh Karthik who smashed 30 off 8 balls. Coming back to Kohli, the King was seen clapping all the way and cheering his heart out for the Tamil Nadu batter. He even bowed down to the keeper for his knock which had a strike rate of 375!

Earlier Kohli was out for a first ball and was visibly distraught in the dressing room. He was seen being consoled by Sanjay Bangar. Kohli is going through some dire times. After his departure as skipper, fans thought that IPL 2022 will bring a fresh start to Kohli, however, they were wrong. With three golden ducks, Kohli has accounted for 216 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 111.9 this season. Against SRH on Sunday, he took the strike and hit the spinner straight to the fielder. As the bowler celebrated, Kohli’s usual smile was back as he couldn’t believe what had happened.

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up a five-wicket haul after skipper Faf du Plessis’ impactful half-century as Royal Challengers recorded a 67-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad to boost their play-off hopes in the IPL here on Sunday.

Opting to bat on a slow surface, du Plessis led from the front with a 50-ball 73 not out, while Dinesh Karthik (eight-ball 30 not out) provided the late flourish as RCB overcame an anxious start to post 192/3.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were skittled out for 125 to crash to their fourth loss on the trot as Hasaranga stymied their chase with figures of 4-1-18-5.

