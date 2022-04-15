IPL 2022: After Shami Episode, Hardik Pandya Wins Heart With This Gesture | WATCH

Hardik Pandya enraged Twitter after his video shouting at Mohammed Shami went viral. Now, another video is going viral which had compensated some ill will that the Gujarat Titans captain had garnered. In an incident that happened against Rajasthan Royals, Pandya made a heart-winning gesture. It was the last over of the innings and he had mishit Prasidh Krishna for a four. The ball was not meant to go there, but it found the under edge of Pandya’s bat who was desperate for a maximum off the last ball.

As Krishna gave Pandya a frustrating look, the batter was quick to console him verbally as he gave him a smile as if to say that ‘it was a good ball.’ You can watch the video below:

Earlier Pandya walked in at the score reading 15/2, and kept his calm to launch himself off the good balls. He eventually ended up scoring 83 runs off 52 balls as Gujarat Titans posted a stiff total of 193 onboard. Pandya also created quite a flutter as he smashed the stumps with his accurate throw to run out his opposite number Sanju Samson. The game was halted for ten minutes and only resumes after the stumps were put into place.

Coming back to the game, it was Gujarat’s fourth win of the IPL 2022 season and they climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points. Chasing a big total, Jos Buttler, who played an attacking knock (54 off 24), gave Rajasthan a flying start. He first smashed Mohammed Shami for three back-to-back boundaries in the very first over and then hit debutant Yash Dayal for two boundaries and a six in the second over.

However, his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a first ball-duck in the last delivery of the same over. The promotion of R Ashwin didn’t prove effective as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball 8.

