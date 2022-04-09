IPL 2022: After the Mayhem, Rahul Tewatia 'Thanks' David Miller 'For The Single'

Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia struck two sixes on the last two deliveries of the match off Odean Smith to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings in a thrilling encounter of the IPL 2022 here on Friday. With 12 needed off the last two balls, Tewatia blasted two sixes at the Brabourne Stadium here to seal a six-wicket win for the Titans.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

From 21 of nine deliveries to 18 off the last five, Tewatia and David Miller brought it to 13 off three balls when Miller scrambled for a single, leaving Tewatia the unenviable task of hitting two sixes off the last two deliveries of the match and win it for Gujarat Titans, who successfully chased a target of 190.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old seasoned campaigner who has played for Kings XI Punjab, the previous avatar of Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, obliged brilliantly, carting Smith just over the deep mid-wicket, with the fielder nearly catching him before falling over the rope, and then slog sweeping the final delivery over the long-on boundary to seal a memorable victory for Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile after the match the 28-year-old praised David Miller for putting him on strike. “Thanks for the single mili paa," he tweeted.

Advertisement

“Amazing feeling. There was nothing to think about! Just go there and hit sixes, that’s what I and David (Miller) were thinking. I planned against Smith… The last ball was off the middle of the bat, and I knew it was six. The first ball he bowled was wide outside off, and so I thought the last ball was going to come there too. The staff is really chilled here. They just tell us to practice hard," Tewatia said after the game.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here