IPL 2022: Against Gujarat, Lucknow Supergiants Found Their Very Own 'Baby Ab'

Lucknow Supergiants were off to losing start against Gujarat Titans in their opening encounter at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) which was played in Wankhede Stadium. Kl Rahul was out off the first ball off Mohammed Shami who was sensational to say the least. He managed to dismiss the likes of Manish Pander and Quinton de Kock as well as LSG were reduced to 29/4. Following this assault, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda came together and stitched a fifty plus stand that helped resurrect their innings. The role of 22-year-old Badoni can’t be played down as he went onto attack the likes of Shami, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“He’s baby AB. He has been phenomenal from the first day. For a little boy he packs a punch and plays 360 degrees, so happy for him as he grabbed the opportunity. It was not ideal for him to walk out with us four down but he did well under pressure and hopefully he can continue doing that," said the Lucknow skipper about Badoni in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahul Tewatia blasted an impactful 40 off 24 balls after Mohammad Shami’s sensational new ball spell to set up a five-wicket win for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants in the battle of IPL debutants here on Monday. Deepak Hooda (55 off 41 balls) and Ayush Badoni (54 off 41 balls) smashed quick-fire half centuries to help Super Giants recover to a respectable 158/6 after Shami (3/25) blew away their top-order. Needing 68 off the last 30 balls, Titans were up against it but Tewatia (40 not out), David Miller (30 off 21) and IPL debutant Abhinav Manohar (15 not out off 7) pulled off a memorable win for their team with two balls to spare. In pursuit of 159, Gujarat were down and out at 78/4 before Miller and Tewatia forged a match-winning 60 run-stand off just 34 balls.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here