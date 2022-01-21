The Ahmedabad franchise has officially announced Hardik Pandya as the team captain ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The new franchise has signed Hardik for a whopping INR 15 crore. Apart from the flamboyant all-rounder, Ahmedabad have also roped in Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the mega IPL auction. Rashid will earn as same as Hardik, while Shubman has been signed for INR 8 crore.

The two new IPL franchises were complete the signing of three players by January 22.

BCCI has given the purse amount of INR 90 crore which is also the same for the old franchises but they got the chance of retaining a maximum of five players.

Hardik was released from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction as they chose Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav over him.

He represented the franchise in 92 matches and scored 1476 runs at 27.33, and took 42 wickets as well. He was primarily employed in the role of a finisher, often batting low down the order. He last played for India at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

While Rashid decided to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad who retained Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. Sunrisers admitted that they tried to retain Rashid but things didn’t work out between the two parties.

While Shubman, who started his IPL journey with KKR after the U-19 World Cup triumph, failed to live up to their expectation in the past couple of seasons as they decided to retain other players over him.

The franchise has also finalised its coaching staff with Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten and Vikram Solanki. Interestingly, the trio has worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in past. Nehra has been named the head coach, Kirsten will be batting coach and mentor while, Solkani is the director of cricket.

Ahmedabad will enter the IPL 2022 auction with a remaining purse of INR 52 crore.

