IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Likely to Rope in Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra as Coaching Staff-Report

India’s World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten might be back in action at IPL. The South African may soon be made the head coach of the Ahmedabad franchise with India bowler Ashish Nehra set to be part of the support staff, a report in Cricbuzz claims. Both of them were at the Royal Challengers Bangalore as well. In fact the two were part of India’s World Cup winning squad too with Kirsten as coach and Nehra as a player. Both know each other well and can form a camaraderie at Ahmedabad if given a clearance. Kirsten had a couple of stints at the IPL with Delhi Daredevils and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the report further states that former England player Vikram Solanki might feature in their coaching staff as well. Previously, the CVC-owned franchise were reportedly in talks with recent Indian coaches too. Some of them include the likes of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, who were a part of India’s coaching staff not too long ago.

CVC Capital, the owner of IPL’s Ahmedabad franchise, will reportedly get clearance from the BCCI after controversy erupted when it emerged it has links to betting and gambling companies. With a bid of Rs 5,625 crores, CVC Capital, an investment firm, won the bid for a new IPL franchise in October this year which will be based out of Ahmedabad.

However, soon after it placed a successful bid for the team, former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi alleged that BCCI didn’t do its homework since one of the qualified bidder ‘owns a big betting company’.

