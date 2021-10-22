IPL 2022: Ahmedabad, Lucknow Likely to be Next Two Franchises in Upcoming Edition-Report

Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the front-runners for the two new IPL franchise for the next year’s IPL. The NDTV reported that the Adani Group is likely to bid for the Ahmedabad franchise even as the all powerful Glazer family, Manchester United owners, have also picked up ITT (Invitation for Tender) whose deadline was extended by the BCCI till October 20. The bidding process for the two new IPL teams will be taking place on October 25 with the top two bidders picking up the rights.

“Pursuant to requests from various interested parties, BCCI has now decided to further extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 20, 2021," a BCCI release had said.

Here are the parties who have picked up the bidding papers:

Sanjeev Kumar - RPSG.

Glazer Family - Manchester United Owners.

Adani Group.

Naveen Jindal - Jindal Power & Steel.

Torrent Pharma.

Ronnie Screwvala.

Aurobindo Pharma.

Kotak Group.

CVC Partners.

Singapore Based PE Firm.

Hindustan Times Media.

Broadcast & Sport Consulting Agencies ITW, Group M.

BCCI could earn up to USD 5 billion from IPL broadcasting rights only

The BCCI is set for a windfall of gigantic proportions as the IPL broadcast rights (TV and digital) could fetch the Board up to USD 5 billion for the next five-year cycle (2023-2027) while some high-profile interest is being seen in the bidding process for the two new teams.

The current five-year rights (TV and digital) for IPL from 2018 to 2022 are with Star India but, according to people who are in decision-making capacity, the valuation, which is at Rs 16,347.50 crore (USD 2.55 billion) right now, could more than double and reach USD 5 billion (around Rs 36,000 crore approx at current exchange rate).

“There is a well-known US based company which did send BCCI feelers some time back, expressing their serious interest in bidding for IPL media rights. With 10 teams playing IPL from 2022, the matches will go up to 74 and in any case, the valuation of the property increases," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

