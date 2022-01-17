IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Set to Sign Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan And Shubman Gill - Report

The next edition of Indian Premier League will be a ten-team affair with the addition of new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The BCCI has asked the two new IPL franchises to complete the signing of three players by January 22. The deadline has been given after the process of formally approving the ownership of CVC Capital for the Ahmedabad franchise was completed.

The Ahmedabad franchise is all set to rope in Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Hardik will lead Ahmedabad in the next season of the cash-rich league. BCCI has given the purse amount of INR 90 crore which is also the same for the old franchises but they got the chance of retaining a maximum of five players.

The report further suggested that Hardik and Rashid will earn INR 15 crore each while Shubman is signed for INR 7 crore. Hardik was released from Mumbai Indians ahead of the auction as they chose Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav over him. While Rashid decided to part ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad who retained Kane Williamson, Umran Malik and Abdul Samad. While after an underwhelming IPL 2021 season, KKR decided to pick other players over Shubman.

Hardik represented the franchise in 92 matches and scored 1476 runs at 27.33, and took 42 wickets as well. He was primarily employed in the role of a finisher, often batting low down the order. He last played for India at the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE where the team failed to progress beyond the group stage.

After the marquee ICC tournament, Hardik made himself unavailable for the selection as he is working to regain his 100 per cent fitness.

The franchise has also finalised its coaching staff with Ashish Nehra, Gary Kirsten and Vikram Solanki. Interestingly, the trio has worked together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in past.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has already announced that the IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

