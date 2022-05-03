IPL 2022: Ajay Jadeja Slams KKR For Dropping Venkatesh Iyer: 'You Come Here for 2 Months & Leave'

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has slammed Kolkata Knight Riders for dropping Venkatesh Iyer from the playing eleven. KKR are struggling to maintain team composition which led to five losses on the trot; nonetheless, they managed to snap the losing run against Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, they had already played 20 players in last ten games, which is the maximum by any side. Later on Monday, they also dropped Venkatesh Iyer which infuriated Jadeja.

“It’s like while trying to save your life, you are ready to (sacrifice) Indian cricket because you come from different nations here for two months you run the team the way you want and then leave according to the contract. There will always be a debate regarding selection. But if you start dropping players of the Indian team after just a handful of matches then you will set a very bad precedent for Indian cricket," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

Iyer had been struggling for runs with just 132 runs in nine matches. This is in sharp contrast to his last season performance where he accounted for 370 runs in ten games. Jadeja was unhappy that why an Indian talent is not backed to the hilt like it was with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“If you talk about performance then Virat Kohli didn’t have much till the last game, Rohit Sharma hasn’t performed much, a lot of players haven’t performed well. It’s almost impossible that players would perform in every match. I’m talking about Indian cricket’s perspective. It’s not that KKR’s team doesn’t have promising young talent," he added.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated in-form Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to snap their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. KKR first restricted RR to 152 for five after opting to bowl and then chased down the target with five balls to spare to return to winning ways and heave a sigh of relief.

Nitish Rana (48 not out) anchored the chase, while Rinku Singh played a 23-ball unbeaten 42-run cameo to help KKR overwhelm the target with consummate ease.

