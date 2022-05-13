Punjab Kings produced a fine all-round show as they condemned Royal Challengers Bangalore to a crushing 55-run defeat in their second IPL 2022 meeting. Chasing a mammoth 210 at the Brabourne Stadium, RCB managed 155/9 in 20 overs with PBKS keeping their playoffs hopes alive while also improving their net run-rate too.

RCB though began the chase well with Virat Kohli showing glimpses of his old-self as he smashed two fours and a six before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him for 20 in the fourth over. Rishi Dhawan then took two wickets in an over to reduce them to 40/3 before Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar joined forces to repair the damage.

The pair added 64 runs for the fourth wicket and RCB’s chase was back on track. However, Rahul Chahar then broke the partnership with the scalp of Patidar (26) in the 11th over and Maxwell (35) followed him back to the dug-out two deliveries later ending their hopes.

This was after Jonny Bairstow’s opening blitzkrieg found its ideal match in Liam Livingstone’s finishing carnage as Punjab Kings put up an imposing 209 for 9. While Bairstow laid the foundation with a 29-ball-66, Livingstone was equally good in his 42-ball-70 as the RCB bowlers had a day which they would like to forget in a hurry.

Bairstow, who was rusty during the earlier phase of the tournament, was back in his element with as many as seven sixes and four boundaries during a knock where he literally went hell for leather.

Such was his dominance that by the time six overs of Powerplay ended, Bairstow had hit seven towering sixes and Shikhar Dhawan (21 off 15 balls) rubbed salt to the wound with another one which made it eight in all.

Punjab Kings, which had set the template of blazing Powerplay starts, got 83 in six overs with Glenn Maxwell (1/17 in 2 overs), Josh Hazlewood (0/64 in 4 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (0/36 in 2 overs) being treated with utter disdain.

While Maxwell did manage to get Dhawan, both Hazlewood and Siraj were guilty of bowling short on a pitch offering true bounce. Bairstow effortlessly pulled and flicked them into the stands and by the time, deliveries pitched up, they landed in the stands as well.

It only helped that the boundary on one side was 66 metres only, which is a dream for any power-hitter.

Siraj had a forgettable first spell where he was hit for four sixes, while Hazlewood in his first over had gone for 22. The Australian had his worst IPL figures ever.

However post Powerplay, once Wanindu Hasaranga (2/15 in 4 overs) and Shahbaz Ahmed (1/40 in 4 overs) started operating, RCB stemmed the flow of runs with some tight wicket-to-wicket bowling.

Bengal left-arm spinner Shahbaz was rewarded for his tight lines as Bairstow finally mistimed one and Siraj did well to pouch the skier.

After 83 in the first six, there was a drastic dip in scoring as 22 came in between 7th and 10th overs.

Both Hasaranga and Shahbaz bowled wide outside the off-stump not letting Livingstone and Agarwal to charge down the track.

Still the Englishman managed a couple of sixes and a reverse swept boundary to continue his good form in the competition and then muscled into the stands towards the fag end even as Harshal Patel (4/34 in 4 overs) was exceptional at the death.

His fifty came off 35 balls and by the time he was out, he had four out of those 14 sixes in the Punjab innings.

For PBKS, Rabada was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/21 while Rishi Dhawan and Chahar took a couple of wickets each.

With PTI Inputs

