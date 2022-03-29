IPL 2022: All-round Rajasthan Royals Outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad to Register Comprehensive 61-Run Win

Rajasthan Royal started the 2022 Indian Premier League campaign on a dominating note with a comprehensive 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday. Sunrisers, who finished last on the points table in IPL 2021, failed to put up a fight in their opening match of the current season. Sanju Samson’s Royals outclassed their opposition in every department to stamp their authority over them.

Chasing a mammoth target of 211, Rajasthan Royals managed to score just 149/7 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan with three scalps while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult claimed a couple each to put the Orange Army on the mat.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 57 runs but he didn’t get enough support from the other end as Sunrisers lost five wickets for just 37 runs in 10.2 overs. Romario Shepherd (24) and Washington Sundar (40) played handy knocks in the end but it was too late for Sunrisers. Sundar, even, scored 24 runs in the 17th over of Nathan Coulter-Nile to help Sunrisers better their NRR in a crushing defeat.

Markram also switched gears in death overs as his innings was laced with 2 sixes and 5 fours.

Earlier, a collective batting performance helped Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth total of 210/6 in front of a quality bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer for his team with a 55-run knock, followed by Devdutt Padikkal’s 41.

Put into bat, Royals opener Jos Buttler, on zero, survived courtesy a no-ball. Buttler (35) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) then gave the side a flying start, stitching a 58-run stand to lay the foundation for a big total. Buttler was brutal on Umran Malik, hammering him for two fours and two maximums in the fourth over, as RR collected 21 runs.

Malik backed his ability and came to bowl his second over where he dismissed Buttler on the first ball. He deceived the Englishman with his raw pace as Buttler edged the ball to the wicketkeeper.

Samson and Padikkal added 73 runs for the third wicket off 41 balls, before Shimron Hetmyer used his brute power to clobber 32 in only 13 deliveries and take RR past 200. Samson’s six-hitting prowess was on display as he struck five maximums and three boundaries, sparing no bowler during his entertaining stay in the middle.

