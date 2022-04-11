IPL 2022: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad Outclass Gujarat Titans to Earn Their Second Win of Season

Skipper Kane Williamson finally returned to form and guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to a scintillating 8-wicket win over Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. Williamson, who was going through a rough patch in the first few matches, scored 57 runs off 46 balls to help his team register their second win of the season as Gujarat’s winning streak came to an end. Chasing a tricky 163-run target, Williamson shared a 64-run stand for the opening wicket to set the tone for a successful chase. Nicholas Pooran (34*) and Aiden Markram (12*) played handy knocks to seal the game for Sunrisers. It was Pooran who sealed the game with a six.

The 31-year-old started his innings on a slow note but changed gears at the right moment to set the platform for the other batters. He completed his fifty with a flamboyant ramp shot over fine-leg for a maximum against his fellow countryman Lockie Ferguson.

It was a typical captain’s knock from one of the best batters of modern-day cricket as his return to form is a great sign for his team moving forward in the tournament. However, he got an unusual extra life at the start of the chase. On the fourth ball of the first over, when Williamson was batting on just 2, Mohammed Shami’s delivery hit his pads and the umpire gave him not out, Matthew Wade tried to persuade Hardik Pandya to take the review but he didn’t. Later, the tracker showed that it was plumb in front of the wicket.

Apart from Williamson, his opening partner Abhishek Sharma scored a valuable 42 runs off

Earlier, asked to bat first, Gujarat lost in-form opener Shubman Gill early on 7 courtesy of a stunning catch from Rahul Tripathi at cover. Sai Sudarshan, who was looking rusty, became Natarajan’s first victim, after ballooning to Kane Williamson at mid-off.

Matthew Wade, who hammered three boundaries, was trapped in front of the wicket, after he missed a flick, off a fuller delivery by Malik in the eighth over.

After losing the first three wickets, young Abhinav Manohar joined hands with skipper Pandya and shared a crucial 50-run stand to stabilize the innings. Manohar played a crucial 35-run knock off 21 deliveries to help his team recover from a tricky stage. Pandya stayed till the end and hit his half-century off 42 balls which was the slowest in IPL history.

T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar were the picks of the bowlers for Sunrisers as they shared 2-wicket each. While Marco Jansen and Umran Malik settled with one each.

