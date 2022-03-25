IPL 2022: All-Time IPL Records. Top IPL scorers, IPL Wicket-taker, Most Centuries and Stats

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League commences from March 26 onwards with 2021 winners Chennai Super Kings facing off against 2021 runners up Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening clash of the IPL 2022 on Saturday. So far, 14 editions of the Indian Premier League have been played, and over the course of 14 years, records have been set and broken, names have been scripted in the IPL history books and stats that change every season, however, we take a look at the all-time records which will be pretty hard to take over.

Most IPL Appearances

Till date, the most appearances by any player in the Indian Premier League is the one and only, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former India captain has represented CSK in 220 matches and counting. In the second position is Rohit Sharma, who has, made 213 appearances in the IPL. Tied with Rohit, is Dinesh Karthik, while in the fourth position is Virat Kohli, making 207 appearances so far.

Most IPL Runs

No surprise here, as the most Indian Premier League runs have been scored by Virat Kohli, where the former India captain has smashed a staggering 6,283 runs in 207 matches played for Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inception of the tournament. Kohli has smashed five centuries and has a high score of 113. In second place in Shikhar Dhawan, slamming 5,784 runs in 192 matches while in third place is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, slamming 5,611 runs in 213 matches played.

Most IPL Wickets

Till date, the most IPL wickets taken has been by former Sri Lanka legend, Lasith Malinga, who has claimed 170 wickets in 122 matches played. The pacer was always at his razor-sharp best and has put on match-winning performances, especially at the death, In second, is Dwyane Bravo, who is just four wickets away from overtaking Malinga’s record and claiming the top spot in the Most IPL wickets taken.

Most IPL Centuries

So far, the most centuries have been scored by the one and only ‘Universe Boss’, Chris Gayle, who has slammed six centuries in the Indian Premier League. However, Gayle’s record can be overtaken by Kohli, who has slammed five IPL centuries so far and is expected to take over the record this season. David Warner is in third place on the list, slamming four IPL centuries and is also one swashbuckler to keep an eye on this season.

Most IPL Half Centuries

It’s no easy task to reach the three-digit number in a T20 format, but anything above a half-century is highly contributable. In the IPL so far, David Warner has smashed fifty half-centuries in 150 matches played. Quite a number. In the second position is Shikhar Dhawan, who has slammed 44 half-centuries in 190 matches played, whereas Kohli is right behind with 42 half-centuries.

Most IPL Sixes

Till now, the most IPL sixes have been smashed by once again, Chris Gayle. The Universe Boss has slammed 357 sixes in the Indian Premier League so far in 142 matches played in the IPL. In the second position on the list, is Mr. 360, AB de Villiers who has slammed 251 sixes so far, with Rohit Sharma in third, with 227 sixes so far.

