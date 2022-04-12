IPL 2022: Already Recovering From a Quadricep Tear, CSK's Deepak Chahar Injures His Back During Rehab

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has reportedly suffered a back injury while undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The development comes as a latest setback to CSK who are struggling in the absence of their premier pacer having started IPL 2022 with four defeats in a row.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the extent of Chahar’s injury is yet to be ascertained and CSK haven’t received a formal report on the swing bowler’s fitness from the BCCI. But the latest fitness trouble does put a major doubt on the bowler’s availability for the entire season.

CSK forked a whopping Rs 14 crore to buy Chahar at the IPL mega auction in February but the bowler suffered a quadricep tear on national duty due to which the pacer was expected to miss a major part of the season. However, the 29-year-old showed quick recovery at NCA which raised the four-time champions’ hopes of having their prized possession back earlier than expected.

Chahar has been one of the top performers for the franchise having established a reputation of taking wickets in the Powerplay overs - an area where CSK have been found terribly short this season.

The Ravindra Jadeja-led side has tried different pacers with the new ball including Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, uncapped duo of Mukesh Choudhary and Tushar Deshpande with none managing to make a significant impact.

With four defeats in as many matches, CSK are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table. They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their fifth match of the season tonight.

