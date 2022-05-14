IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu Deletes Retirement Tweet, Fans Spark Meme Fest On Twitter

CSK batter AmbatI Rayudu backtracked on his promise of stepping down from IPL on Saturday. He first tweeted his decision and then deleted the tweet minutes later. CSK CEO too clarified on the matter, saying that the batter might be upset. “I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that’s why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring…," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

Meanwhile fans latched onto this gaffe and came out with own explanation with what had happened. Here are some of the best reaction.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," he tweeted. The tweet, as of now, has been deleted by the cricketer.

Following this news even his former teammate Irfan Pathan wished him well unknown from the fact that Rayudu has backtracked. “Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and the energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati."

The 35-year-old made an impact playing for Mumbai Indians and then at Chennai Superkings. Previously, he was among the cricketers who joined the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 due to which he was ineligible to play the IPL. He was then allowed to play the league where he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010. During his entire IPL career, he accounted for 4,187 runs at an average of 30 where he scored one hundred and 22 fifties.

