IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu Ends IPL Career After Chennai Superkings' Exit

Chennai Superkings batter Ambati Rayudu took the decision of stepping down from franchise cricket after team’s exit from IPL 2022. One of the most efficient middle-order batters for India, Rayudu made headlines for all the wrong reasons after his ‘3 dimensional’ tweet aimed at India selector MSK Prasad in the backdrop of his exclusion from World Cup 2019 squad. The Hyderabad batter then retired from international cricket in July same year only to make a U-turn.

Currently he was with Chennai Superkings who are already eliminated from the tournament. In his decade long career, Rayudu made an impact playing for Mumbai Indians and then at Chennai. Previously, he was among the cricketers who joined the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 due to which he was ineligible to play the IPL. He was then allowed to play the league where he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010. During his entire IPL career, he accounted for 4,187 runs at an average of 30 where scored one hundred and 22 fifties.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey," he tweeted.

He recently became the 10th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League. Interestingly, Rayudu wasn’t among the four players CSK opted to retain as they went for MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Gaiwkad and Moeen. However, the four-time IPL winners placed a successful bid of Rs 6.75 crore for the veteran batter to get him back.

