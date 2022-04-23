IPL 2022: Angry Rishabh Pant Asks Batters To Walk Off, Changes Mind After Watson Steps In | WATCH

Last over drama prevailed at the Wankhede Stadium as Rajasthan Royals took on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 encounter. Delhi Capitals were in hot pursuit of a mammoth 223-run target and needed 36 runs off last six balls. West Indies’ Rovman Powell went after the bowler slamming him for three back-to-back sixes, reducing the equation to 18 off 3 balls. It was here that the drama really began as the third ball he hit off Obed McCoy was a full toss. Delhi Capitals was convinced that it was a chest-high no-ball and must be called so which meant not only an extra run but also a free hit. Delhi Capitals could have made a match out of it!

And that’s why there was desperation from Rishabh Pant which was expressed by the whole dugout. As can be seen in the video, Pant, at one point, asked assistant coach Praveen Amre to rush to the field. So frustrated was Pant that he even signaled his batters to walk out. This was criticized fair and square by the former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Meanwhile, World Cup winner Shane Watson, who in DC support staff, also rushed to Pant and tried and pacified the matter.

DC staff had started protesting very early after the ball was bowled. It was Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the nonstriker’s end, who protested first. Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker’s end, gestured to the umpires demanding that the last delivery be checked for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. The umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Pant then gestured Powell and Kuldeep to come out though assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out. Another DC coaching staff member Praveen Amre went into the playing arena but was told to go back by the umpires. The match though resumed after a long delay and DC lost by 15 runs.

