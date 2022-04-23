IPL 2022: Angry Rishabh Pant Reminds Fans of MS Dhoni Charging at Umpire

Things took a dramatic turn in the IPL clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals last night over an umpiring decision in the final over of the match. With 24 needed of the last four deliveries, DC’s Rovaman Powell hit pacer Obed McCoy for a six on a high full toss. While the DC camp led by Rishabh Pant seemed convinced that it should have been a no-ball, on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan adjudged it a fair delivery. The decision left the Delhi team fuming and a visibly upset Pant almost called the batters back to the dugout. The play had to be halted as some of the most dramatic visuals in IPL 2022 played out at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The DC skipper sent the team’s batting coach Pravin Amre to check with the umpires but to no avail. The match eventually went in Rajasthan’s favour and Pant did not hold back while expressing dissent to the umpiring decision. While many including the commentators felt that drama should have been avoided, it was not the first time that something like this happened in IPL.

Soon after the fans compared Pant’s reaction to that of MS Dhoni during a match in IPL 2019, interestingly against the same team, Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni, who usually is very calm in matches, lost composer over a waist no-ball decision.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings needed 18 of the final over of the match. On the fourth delivery of the over Rajasthan’s Ben stokes bowled a high full toss delivery to Mitchell Santer on strike. While the ball was first adjudged a no-ball, the decision was then changed after consultation with the square leg umpire. The overturning of the call did not go down well with Dhoni and he walked into the field to confront the umpires on the reversal of the no-ball decision. While Chennai eventually won the fame, MSD was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing contempt for umpiring decision.

