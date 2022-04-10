IPL 2022: Anrich Nortje Dropped As Delhi Capitals Up Against Unchanged Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, who are on a high, won the toss against Delhi Capitals and chose to bowl first in game 19 of the Indian Premier League at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Shreyas Iyer led side are unchanged and why not, after the string of wins they have put up. Meanwhile, Delhi made one change, and a big one, as they dropped Anrich Nortje and replaced him with none other than Khaleel Ahmed.

“We’ll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain consistency. To captain, such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team," said Iyer.

“Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief - no dew. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in," said Delhi skipper Pant.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction.

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.

Both Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captain and it will be interesting to see how the two fare. However, the wicketkeeper-batter might be feeling the pressure, having won just one game so far.

The Capitals have lost a close match to new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants, after falling to the other new team, Gujarat Titans.

