IPL 2022: Anrich Nortje Set to Return For Delhi Capitals From April 7 - Report

South African pacer Anrich Nortje is all set to return to the cricket field from April 7 with Delhi Capitals’ third IPL game against Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League. Nortje has not played competitive cricket since November last year due to persistent injuries. He has already arrived in Mumbai for the upcoming season of IPL and is currently undergoing a mandatory quarantine period.

According to a report on Cricbuzz, a franchise official told them that the Proteas pacer will be available for selection from April 7, when Delhi will lock horns against new franchise Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Nortje was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega IPL auction for INR 6.5 crore. The Delhi-based franchise preferred Nortje over his countrymen Kagiso Rabada after his bowling heroics last season. He has picked 34 wickets in the last two seasons of IPL as he asked some tough questions to the batter with his disciplined line and length added with some raw pace.

After getting retained by DC, Nortje expressed his gratitude towards the franchise and expressed his excitement to join the team again.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey for me with Delhi so far, and I’ve learnt so much from everyone around the squad. The overall environment has been superb the last two seasons, and I can’t wait to join the team again."

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai, expressed that all players are in a good frame of mind, “It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other’s company."

The wicket-keeper- batter also hailed head coach Ricky Ponting’s coaching style and added that meeting him was like meeting a family member.

“It’s always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different," said Pant.

