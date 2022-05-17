IPL 2022: Arshdeep Keeping Big Players MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya Silent'-Irfan Pathan

Punjab Kings’ young pacer Arshdeep Singh attracted loads of accolades last season when he picked up 18 wickets in 12 games. Although he hasn’t been able to maintain that performance this season, his economy rate is just above 7 which shows his effective bowling at the death. Even against Delhi Capitals, he came back well to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan who had smashed him for runs earlier in the over. Singh, in the end, ended up picking up three wickets for 37 runs. He could have picked four had he not bowled a no-ball to remove Lalit Yadav.

“Arshdeep is a special player. He is young, confident and accurate. All these qualities distinguish him from the bowlers of his age," said former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

“He’s keeping big players like MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya or someone else silent in the death overs and that speaks volumes about the kind of talent he possesses."

Pathan cited the presence of world-class bowlers like Kagiso Rabada in PBKS dressing room for Singh’s growth.

“His growth has been phenomenal. Despite the presence of a proven international pacer in Kagiso Rabada, an uncapped Indian seamer is getting the recognition proves how good a talent he is. He’s going to be the next big thing for Punjab Kings," he said.

Mitchell Marsh scored a masterful 49-ball 63 while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared four wickets between themselves and Shardul Thakur picked his career-best IPL figures of 4/36 as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

After Marsh carried Delhi to 159/7, despite two three-wicket hauls for Arshdeep Singh and Liam Livingstone, Thakur, Axar and Kuldeep triggered a collapse on a slow and low pitch which saw Punjab lose six wickets before reaching the half-way mark of the chase. Though Jitesh Sharma tried his best with a 34-ball 44, Punjab could make only 142/9 in their 20 overs.

This marks Delhi winning two matches in a row for the first time in the tournament and doing the double on Punjab. With their tally in the points table on 14 points, Delhi have also managed to displace Royal Challengers Bangalore from fourth place on net run rate.

