IPL 2022: 'Arshdeep Singh Stood up in Tough Moments And Bowled the Tough Overs' - Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal was highly impressed with his young pacer Arshdeep Singh for taking responsibility and bowling tough overs against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Arshdeep bowled the penultimate over while Punjab had to defend 35 runs in 12 balls. While Arshdeep was right on the money against two of the cleanest hitters - Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He conceded just 8 runs from his over to leave 27 to defend from the 20th.

Mayank revealed that Arshdeep himself take responsibility to bowl the tough overs for his team as the left-arm seamer has been tremendous for Punjab Kings this season.

“I thought Arsh bowled exceedingly well. I must credit him. Throughout the season, he’s stood up in tough moments and he’s bowled the tough overs. He’s always put his hand up and said, ‘Gimme the ball! So he’s been great for us," Mayank said in the post-match presentation.

Punjab Kings showed immense faith in Arshdeep by retaining him before the mega auction ahead of senior pacers like Mohammed Shami.

The PBKS skipper also heaped praise on Kagiso Rabada for taking crucial wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu.

“Even Rabada was fantastic, to get [Gaikwad] and Rayudu at that time was very crucial. I can’t really pinpoint, but I would say these two with the ball really changed the game towards us," he added.

“It doesn’t matter but we’d like to win a few tosses but it’s hard when you have to chase the game from the start," he said on winning the match despite losing toss.

Talking about his plans while playing on a short ground, Mayank said that as a team it is necessary to force the opposition to score runs

Not just as a captain, but as a team, you need to be really smart and use the longer side of the boundary. You want the opposition to hit as many runs as possible on the longer side because there’s more chances of them getting out so that does make a difference. As a batter, you need to pick the balls that you can really get out there because you know if you mishit or even if they middle it, you may get the result you want," he concluded.

