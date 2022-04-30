IPL 2022: Ashwin's Wife Hugs Rohit Sharma's Wife After RR Off-spinner Removes MI Skipper - WATCH

The fans of Rohit Sharma were left heartbroken on Saturday night when their superstar batter was once again dismissed cheaply in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It was the 35th birthday of the Mumbai Indians captain and as he walked out to bat against the Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil stadium, people expected him to play an impressive knock in order to change the fortune of the team. But to their disappointment, Rohit walked back after scoring only 2 runs. (RR vs MI, Live Cricket Score)

The incident happened during the third over of MI’s chase when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came into the attack. He bowled an off-break, tossed up was it nicely, luring Rohit to go for the sweep. But the MI captain was undone by the extra bounce and got a top edge. The ball went straight up in the air and Daryl Mitchell rushed back from backward square to catch to take a superb catch.

Rohit’s early dismissal shattered the hopes of all his fans who had eagerly waited for a birthday special from the 35-year-old. Meanwhile, Ashwin’s wife Prithi Ashwin walked up to Rohit’s wife Ritika and hugged her as the latter was utterly sad. The heart-broken netizens also took to social media and here’s how they vented out their distress.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling performance helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to 158/6 despite a hard-fought fifty from Jos Buttler. He tried to up the ante but he wasn’t able to do it due to disciplined bowling by Mumbai and slowness of the pitch. The constant pressure from the MI bowlers dried the boundaries during the middle phase and eventually brought the wicket of Daryl Mitchell in the very first ball of the 15th over bowled by Sams.

Rohit took a punt and handed the spinner Shoukeen the 16th over. Buttler smashed the youngster for four consecutive sixes, missed the fifth ball and eventually fell on the last delivery while trying to hit another six.

On the Ashwin came in and played a fine cameo which provided the boost to RR’s innings before getting out. However, Daniel Sams bowled an incredible final over to Shimron Hetmyer, conceding just 3 runs and restricted Rajasthan to 158/6 in 20 overs.

