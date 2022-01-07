IPL 2022 Auction Could be Delayed, Possibility of Mumbai Hosting Entire Season: Report

After the controversy over CVC Capital winning the bid for Ahmedabad’s IPL franchise, the lawyers of the investment firm and the BCCI are reportedly brainstorming over finding appropriate terminology for the agreement to be signed between the two parties. While the ‘right words’ have already been agreed upon, there will be a delay in signing the agreement.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the delay could have a direct impact on when the IPL 2022 mega auction will be held. Once the CVC issue is resolved, the two owners of the new franchises, based out of Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will be given at least a two weeks time to sign players.

>IPL 2022 Mega Auction: What We Know So Far

Advertisement

While the cricket board hopes that the auction will be held on February 12 and 13, if there’s a need, it will not hesitate in postponing it by 7-10 days.

The dates will though only be confirmed after the agreement with CVC is signed.

Additionally, amidst the rising cases of coronavirus in India, BCCI could hold the entire IPL 2022 in Mumbai across three stadiums - Wankhede, Brabourne and DY Patil Stadium. There are talks of starting the league in late March to reduce to the number of double-headers.

The entire IPL 2020 and the second leg of IPL 2021 were held in UAE due to the covid crisis in India. And there’s a possibility that the BCCI may turn to the middle-eastern country again depending on the covid situation.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here