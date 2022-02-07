IPL 2022 Auction: Virat Kohli Taking Over Captaincy Again Will Easiest Solution For RCB - Ajit Agarkar

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that Virat Kohli should take over the captaincy charge at Royal Challengers Bangalore again to make things easy for the franchise in the IPL 2022 Auction. RCB were led by Virat Kohli for the past 7 seasons, but last year the former India captain decided to relinquish the captaincy after IPL 2022 in the UAE. RCB retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction but they didn’t announce any of them as the skipper.

Agarkar believes that Kohli taking over the charge will be the easiest solution for RCB.

“If Virat Kohli can take over the captaincy and if he is happy to do it and if he has the energy to do it, I think that will be the easiest solution for them," Agarkar told Star Sports show Game Plan ahead of the auction.

The former pacer further talked about RCB’s pattern in the auction in the past years and as he wants them to change the template to achieve success in the tournament.

“At the end of the day, we have seen RCB over the years they haven’t invested enough money in making a proper team of 12, 13 or 14 players with enough depth. It’s always been dependent on the top three, not enough middle order players and if you don’t have the money, you can’t do that again. So, if you break the bank for one player, doesn’t matter how good he is - will win you games but will never win you competitions," he added.

Agarkar is doubtful about Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad teams being on par with the original eight franchises in terms of picking KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya respectively through the draft.

“Yes, I think so — I think to a large extent you have got some of the big names like say, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul those sorts of names that you have been able to retain, which was not the case before when the two new teams had come earlier, which was a lot harder on those new teams. So, I am not sure if it’s even-stevens at the moment."

