IPL 2022 Auctions: 204 Out of 591 Players Find Buyers - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions concluded on Sunday in Bengaluru. A total of 591 players have had registered themselves out of which 204 found buyers at the event. Among the sold players, 137 are Indian (both capped and uncapped) while 67 are overseas.
The auctions turned out to be quite interesting with the inclusion of two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – as it witnessed some intense bidding wars. The old franchises tried their best to retain their core players along with the new ones at the best price.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 mega auction, purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. He also became the 2nd-costliest player in the tournament history. Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings with Rs 14 crore in his pocket, becoming the most expensive Indian bowler.
>IPL Auction 2022 Day 2 Live Blog | IPL Auction 2022 Live Player Tracker
Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player at this auction. England’s Liam Livingstone turned out the costliest overseas cricketer with a price tag of Rs 11.5 crore, bought by Punjab Kings.
As the mega auctions conclude, let’s have look at the list of all sold players with their purchase amount.
|>Player
|>Nationality
|>Type
|>Price Paid
|Robin Uthappa
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Dwayne Bravo
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,40,00,000
|Ambati Rayudu
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Deepak Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 14,00,00,000
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|N. Jagadeesan
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|K.M. Asif
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Tushar Deshpande
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shivam Dube
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Chris Jordan
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,60,00,000
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 70,00,000
|Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Simarjeet Singh
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Devon Conway
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Dwaine Pretorius
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Mitchell Santner
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Adam Milne
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Subhranshu Senapati
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Prashant Solanki
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,20,00,000
|K.Bhagath Varma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|David Warner
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|Mitchell Marsh
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Shardul Thakur
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Ashwin Hebbar
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Sarfaraz Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,10,00,000
|K.S. Bharat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Mandeep Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 1,10,00,000
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,25,00,000
|Lungisani Ngidi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Chetan Sakariya
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,20,00,000
|Yash Dhull
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Vicky Ostwal
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ripal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Lalit Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 65,00,000
|Rovman Powell
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,80,00,000
|Tim Seifert
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 50,00,000
|Pravin Dubey
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Mohammad Shami
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,25,00,000
|David Miller
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Jason Roy
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 1,90,00,000
|Matthew Wade
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|Lockie Ferguson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Rahul Tewatia
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 9,00,00,000
|Noor Ahmad
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|R. Sai Kishore
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Dominic Drakes
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,10,00,000
|Vijay Shankar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,40,00,000
|Jayant Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,70,00,000
|Darshan Nalkande
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Yash Dayal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 3,20,00,000
|B. Sai Sudharsan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Gurkeerat Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Alzarri Joseph
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|Varun Aaron
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Pradeep Sangwan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Pat Cummins
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 7,25,00,000
|Shreyas Iyer
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 12,25,00,000
|Mohammad Nabi
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Nitish Rana
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Sam Billings
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Umesh Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Shivam Mavi
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 7,25,00,000
|Sheldon Jackson
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 60,00,000
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Rinku Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 55,00,000
|Anukul Roy
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Alex Hales
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Rasikh Dar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Tim Southee
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Baba Indrajith
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Chamika Karunaratne
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Abhijeet Tomar
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 40,00,000
|Aman Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ramesh Kumar
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Pratham Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ashok Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 55,00,000
|Quinton De Kock
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 4,60,00,000
|Jason Holder
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,75,00,000
|Deepak Hooda
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,75,00,000
|Krunal Pandya
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Mark Wood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 7,50,00,000
|Avesh Khan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|K. Gowtham
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 90,00,000
|Dushmanta Chameera
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Shahbaz Nadeem
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Manan Vohra
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Evin Lewis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Mohsin Khan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mayank Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ayush Badoni
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Kyle Mayers
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Karan Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ishan Kishan
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 15,25,00,000
|Dewald Brevis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 3,00,00,000
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Basil Thampi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|Murugan Ashwin
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,60,00,000
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,30,00,000
|Mayank Markande
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 65,00,000
|N. Tilak Varma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,70,00,000
|Sanjay Yadav
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 50,00,000
|Jofra Archer
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Daniel Sams
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Tymal Mills
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Tim David
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Ramandeep Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Aryan Juyal
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Fabian Allen
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 75,00,000
|Riley Meredith
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Rahul Buddhi
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Hrithik Shokeen
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mohd. Arshad Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Arjun Tendulkar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 30,00,000
|Shikhar Dhawan
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 8,25,00,000
|Kagiso Rabada
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 9,25,00,000
|Jonny Bairstow
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 6,75,00,000
|Rahul Chahar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 5,25,00,000
|Harpreet Brar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,80,00,000
|Shahrukh Khan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 9,00,00,000
|Jitesh Sharma
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 60,00,000
|Ishan Porel
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 25,00,000
|Liam Livingstone
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 11,50,00,000
|Odean Smith
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,00,00,000
|Sandeep Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Rishi Dhawan
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 55,00,000
|Nathan Ellis
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Prerak Mankad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Atharva Taide
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vaibhav Arora
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 50,00,000
|Benny Howell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 40,00,000
|Writtick Chatterjee
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Baltej Dhanda
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Ansh Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|R. Ashwin
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 5,00,00,000
|Trent Boult
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 8,00,00,000
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 8,50,00,000
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 7,75,00,000
|Prasidh Krishna
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 10,00,00,000
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Riyan Parag
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 3,80,00,000
|K.C Cariappa
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 30,00,000
|James Neesham
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Navdeep Saini
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Kuldeep Sen
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Karun Nair
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 1,40,00,000
|Rassie Van Der Dussen
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Daryl Mitchell
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 75,00,000
|Obed Mccoy
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Dhruv Jurel
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Tejas Baroka
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Kuldip Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shubham Garhwal
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Anunay Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Faf Du Plessis
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 7,00,00,000
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Harshal Patel
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Dinesh Karthik
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 5,50,00,000
|Josh Hazlewood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 7,75,00,000
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|Anuj Rawat
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 3,40,00,000
|Akash Deep
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Karn Sharma
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Mahipal Lomror
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 95,00,000
|Finn Allen
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 80,00,000
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Jason Behrendorff
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Siddharth Kaul
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 30,00,000
|Luvnith Sisodia
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Chama Milind
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 25,00,000
|Aneeshwar Gautam
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|David Willey
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Washington Sundar
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 8,75,00,000
|Nicholas Pooran
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 10,75,00,000
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,20,00,000
|T. Natarajan
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Priyam Garg
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Rahul Tripathi
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 8,50,00,000
|Abhishek Sharma
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 6,50,00,000
|Vishnu Vinod
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 50,00,000
|Kartik Tyagi
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 4,00,00,000
|Shreyas Gopal
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 75,00,000
|Jagadeesha Suchith
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
|Aiden Markram
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,60,00,000
|Marco Jansen
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 4,20,00,000
|Romario Shepherd
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 7,75,00,000
|Glenn Phillips
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 50,00,000
|Sean Abbott
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,40,00,000
|R Samarth
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Shashank Singh
|Indian
|All-Rounder
|₹ 20,00,000
|Saurabh Dubey
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here