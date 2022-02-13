IPL Auction 2022

IPL 2022 Auctions: 204 Out of 591 Players Find Buyers - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

Check out the full list of sold players
As the mega auctions conclude, let’s have look at the list of all sold players with their purchase amount.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 13, 2022, 21:50 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions concluded on Sunday in Bengaluru. A total of 591 players have had registered themselves out of which 204 found buyers at the event. Among the sold players, 137 are Indian (both capped and uncapped) while 67 are overseas.

The auctions turned out to be quite interesting with the inclusion of two new teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – as it witnessed some intense bidding wars. The old franchises tried their best to retain their core players along with the new ones at the best price.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 mega auction, purchased by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore. He also became the 2nd-costliest player in the tournament history. Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings with Rs 14 crore in his pocket, becoming the most expensive Indian bowler.

Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped player at this auction. England’s Liam Livingstone turned out the costliest overseas cricketer with a price tag of Rs 11.5 crore, bought by Punjab Kings.

>Player>Nationality>Type>Price Paid
Robin UthappaIndianBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Dwayne BravoOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 4,40,00,000
Ambati RayuduIndianWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Deepak ChaharIndianBowler₹ 14,00,00,000
C.Hari NishaanthIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
N. JagadeesanIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
K.M. AsifIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Tushar DeshpandeIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Shivam DubeIndianAll-Rounder₹ 4,00,00,000
Chris JordanOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 3,60,00,000
Maheesh TheekshanaOverseasBowler₹ 70,00,000
Rajvardhan HangargekarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,50,00,000
Simarjeet SinghIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Devon ConwayOverseasBatsman₹ 1,00,00,000
Dwaine PretoriusOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Mitchell SantnerOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,90,00,000
Adam MilneOverseasBowler₹ 1,90,00,000
Subhranshu SenapatiIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Mukesh ChoudharyIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Prashant SolankiIndianBowler₹ 1,20,00,000
K.Bhagath VarmaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
David WarnerOverseasBatsman₹ 6,25,00,000
Mitchell MarshOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 6,50,00,000
Mustafizur RahmanOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Shardul ThakurIndianBowler₹ 10,75,00,000
Kuldeep YadavIndianBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Ashwin HebbarIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Sarfaraz KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Kamlesh NagarkotiIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,10,00,000
K.S. BharatIndianWicket Keeper₹ 2,00,00,000
Mandeep SinghIndianBatsman₹ 1,10,00,000
Syed Khaleel AhmedIndianBowler₹ 5,25,00,000
Lungisani NgidiOverseasBowler₹ 50,00,000
Chetan SakariyaIndianBowler₹ 4,20,00,000
Yash DhullIndianAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Vicky OstwalIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Ripal PatelIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Lalit YadavIndianAll-Rounder₹ 65,00,000
Rovman PowellOverseasBatsman₹ 2,80,00,000
Tim SeifertOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 50,00,000
Pravin DubeyIndianAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Mohammad ShamiIndianBowler₹ 6,25,00,000
David MillerOverseasBatsman₹ 3,00,00,000
Jason RoyOverseasBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Wriddhiman SahaIndianWicket Keeper₹ 1,90,00,000
Matthew WadeOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 2,40,00,000
Lockie FergusonOverseasBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
Abhinav SadaranganiIndianBatsman₹ 2,60,00,000
Rahul TewatiaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 9,00,00,000
Noor AhmadOverseasBowler₹ 30,00,000
R. Sai KishoreIndianBowler₹ 3,00,00,000
Dominic DrakesOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,10,00,000
Vijay ShankarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,40,00,000
Jayant YadavIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,70,00,000
Darshan NalkandeIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Yash DayalIndianBowler₹ 3,20,00,000
B. Sai SudharsanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Gurkeerat SinghIndianAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Alzarri JosephOverseasBowler₹ 2,40,00,000
Varun AaronIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
Pradeep SangwanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Pat CumminsOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 7,25,00,000
Shreyas IyerIndianBatsman₹ 12,25,00,000
Mohammad NabiOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,00,00,000
Nitish RanaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,00,00,000
Sam BillingsOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 2,00,00,000
Umesh YadavIndianBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Shivam MaviIndianAll-Rounder₹ 7,25,00,000
Sheldon JacksonIndianWicket Keeper₹ 60,00,000
Ajinkya RahaneIndianBatsman₹ 1,00,00,000
Rinku SinghIndianBatsman₹ 55,00,000
Anukul RoyIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Alex HalesOverseasBatsman₹ 1,50,00,000
Rasikh DarIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Tim SoutheeOverseasBowler₹ 1,50,00,000
Baba IndrajithIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Chamika KarunaratneOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Abhijeet TomarIndianBatsman₹ 40,00,000
Aman KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Ramesh KumarIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Pratham SinghIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Ashok SharmaIndianBowler₹ 55,00,000
Quinton De KockOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Manish PandeyIndianBatsman₹ 4,60,00,000
Jason HolderOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 8,75,00,000
Deepak HoodaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 5,75,00,000
Krunal PandyaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,25,00,000
Mark WoodOverseasBowler₹ 7,50,00,000
Avesh KhanIndianBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
Ankit Singh RajpootIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
K. GowthamIndianAll-Rounder₹ 90,00,000
Dushmanta ChameeraOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Shahbaz NadeemIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
Manan VohraIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Evin LewisOverseasBatsman₹ 2,00,00,000
Mohsin KhanIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Mayank YadavIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Ayush BadoniIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Kyle MayersOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Karan SharmaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Ishan KishanIndianWicket Keeper₹ 15,25,00,000
Dewald BrevisOverseasBatsman₹ 3,00,00,000
Anmolpreet SinghIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Basil ThampiIndianBowler₹ 30,00,000
Murugan AshwinIndianBowler₹ 1,60,00,000
Jaydev UnadkatIndianBowler₹ 1,30,00,000
Mayank MarkandeIndianBowler₹ 65,00,000
N. Tilak VarmaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 1,70,00,000
Sanjay YadavIndianAll-Rounder₹ 50,00,000
Jofra ArcherOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 8,00,00,000
Daniel SamsOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 2,60,00,000
Tymal MillsOverseasBowler₹ 1,50,00,000
Tim DavidOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 8,25,00,000
Ramandeep SinghIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Aryan JuyalIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Fabian AllenOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 75,00,000
Riley MeredithOverseasBowler₹ 1,00,00,000
Rahul BuddhiIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Hrithik ShokeenIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Mohd. Arshad KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Arjun TendulkarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 30,00,000
Shikhar DhawanIndianBatsman₹ 8,25,00,000
Kagiso RabadaOverseasBowler₹ 9,25,00,000
Jonny BairstowOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 6,75,00,000
Rahul ChaharIndianBowler₹ 5,25,00,000
Harpreet BrarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 3,80,00,000
Shahrukh KhanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 9,00,00,000
Jitesh SharmaIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Prabhsimran SinghIndianWicket Keeper₹ 60,00,000
Ishan PorelIndianBowler₹ 25,00,000
Liam LivingstoneOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 11,50,00,000
Odean SmithOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 6,00,00,000
Sandeep SharmaIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
Raj Angad BawaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 2,00,00,000
Rishi DhawanIndianAll-Rounder₹ 55,00,000
Nathan EllisOverseasBowler₹ 75,00,000
Prerak MankadIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Atharva TaideIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Vaibhav AroraIndianBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Bhanuka RajapaksaOverseasBatsman₹ 50,00,000
Benny HowellOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 40,00,000
Writtick ChatterjeeIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Baltej DhandaIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Ansh PatelIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
R. AshwinIndianAll-Rounder₹ 5,00,00,000
Trent BoultOverseasBowler₹ 8,00,00,000
Shimron HetmyerOverseasBatsman₹ 8,50,00,000
Devdutt PadikkalIndianBatsman₹ 7,75,00,000
Prasidh KrishnaIndianBowler₹ 10,00,00,000
Yuzvendra ChahalIndianBowler₹ 6,50,00,000
Riyan ParagIndianAll-Rounder₹ 3,80,00,000
K.C CariappaIndianBowler₹ 30,00,000
James NeeshamOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,50,00,000
Nathan Coulter-NileOverseasBowler₹ 2,00,00,000
Navdeep SainiIndianBowler₹ 2,60,00,000
Kuldeep SenIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Karun NairIndianBatsman₹ 1,40,00,000
Rassie Van Der DussenOverseasBatsman₹ 1,00,00,000
Daryl MitchellOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 75,00,000
Obed MccoyOverseasBowler₹ 75,00,000
Dhruv JurelIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Tejas BarokaIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Kuldip YadavIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Shubham GarhwalIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Anunay SinghIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Faf Du PlessisOverseasBatsman₹ 7,00,00,000
Wanindu HasarangaOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 10,75,00,000
Harshal PatelIndianAll-Rounder₹ 10,75,00,000
Dinesh KarthikIndianWicket Keeper₹ 5,50,00,000
Josh HazlewoodOverseasBowler₹ 7,75,00,000
Shahbaz AhamadIndianAll-Rounder₹ 2,40,00,000
Anuj RawatIndianWicket Keeper₹ 3,40,00,000
Akash DeepIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Karn SharmaIndianBowler₹ 50,00,000
Mahipal LomrorIndianAll-Rounder₹ 95,00,000
Finn AllenOverseasBatsman₹ 80,00,000
Sherfane RutherfordOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 1,00,00,000
Jason BehrendorffOverseasBowler₹ 75,00,000
Siddharth KaulIndianBowler₹ 75,00,000
Suyash PrabhudessaiIndianAll-Rounder₹ 30,00,000
Luvnith SisodiaIndianWicket Keeper₹ 20,00,000
Chama MilindIndianBowler₹ 25,00,000
Aneeshwar GautamIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
David WilleyOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 2,00,00,000
Washington SundarIndianAll-Rounder₹ 8,75,00,000
Nicholas PooranOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 10,75,00,000
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndianBowler₹ 4,20,00,000
T. NatarajanIndianBowler₹ 4,00,00,000
Priyam GargIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Rahul TripathiIndianBatsman₹ 8,50,00,000
Abhishek SharmaIndianAll-Rounder₹ 6,50,00,000
Vishnu VinodIndianWicket Keeper₹ 50,00,000
Kartik TyagiIndianBowler₹ 4,00,00,000
Shreyas GopalIndianBowler₹ 75,00,000
Jagadeesha SuchithIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000
Aiden MarkramOverseasBatsman₹ 2,60,00,000
Marco JansenOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 4,20,00,000
Romario ShepherdOverseasAll-Rounder₹ 7,75,00,000
Glenn PhillipsOverseasWicket Keeper₹ 1,50,00,000
Fazalhaq FarooqiOverseasBowler₹ 50,00,000
Sean AbbottOverseasBowler₹ 2,40,00,000
R SamarthIndianBatsman₹ 20,00,000
Shashank SinghIndianAll-Rounder₹ 20,00,000
Saurabh DubeyIndianBowler₹ 20,00,000

