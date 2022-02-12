IPL 2022 Auctions: 23 Players Fail to Attract Buyers on First Day - Here's the Full List of Unsold Players

If 74 players managed to get buyers on the first day of the Indian Premier League mega players’ auctions, there were several players – both capped and uncapped – who couldn’t crack any deal. The list began from former all-rounder Suresh Raina who was the first player in the list to go unsold.

Registered at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Raina failed to lure any franchise despite being one of the top-scorer of the tournament. Same was the case with ace Australian batter Steve Smith as none of the teams showed interest in having him in the first round.

Besides the aforementioned players, capped Indian players likes Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav didn’t find any success at the auction. Though these players are expected to get a deal in the accelerated round, their fates remain uncertain.

As the proceedings of the first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of unsold players.

>Player >Nationality >Type >Base Price Suresh Raina Indian Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Adam Zampa Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mujeeb Zadran Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Imran Tahir Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Adil Rashid Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Matthew Wade Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,00,00,000 Sam Billings Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shakib Al Hasan Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 2,00,00,000 Steve Smith Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Amit Mishra Indian Bowler ₹ 1,50,00,000 Wriddhiman Saha Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 1,00,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 1,00,00,000 David Miller Overseas Batsman ₹ 1,00,00,000 Sandeep Lamichhane Overseas Bowler ₹ 40,00,000 C.Hari Nishaanth Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Rajat Patidar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Mohammed Azharuddeen Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 N. Jagadeesan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Vishnu Solanki Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 M. Siddharth Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000

