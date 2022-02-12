IPL 2022 Auctions: 23 Players Fail to Attract Buyers on First Day - Here's the Full List of Unsold Players

If 74 players managed to get buyers on the first day of the Indian Premier League mega players’ auctions, there were several players – both capped and uncapped – who couldn’t crack any deal. The list began from former all-rounder Suresh Raina who was the first player in the list to go unsold.
Registered at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Raina failed to lure any franchise despite being one of the top-scorer of the tournament. Same was the case with ace Australian batter Steve Smith as none of the teams showed interest in having him in the first round.
Besides the aforementioned players, capped Indian players likes Wriddhiman Saha, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav didn’t find any success at the auction. Though these players are expected to get a deal in the accelerated round, their fates remain uncertain.
As the proceedings of the first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of unsold players.
|>Player
|>Nationality
|>Type
|>Base Price
|Suresh Raina
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Adam Zampa
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Imran Tahir
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Adil Rashid
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Umesh Yadav
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Matthew Wade
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Sam Billings
|Overseas
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Steve Smith
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 2,00,00,000
|Amit Mishra
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 1,50,00,000
|Wriddhiman Saha
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Mohammad Nabi
|Overseas
|All-Rounder
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|David Miller
|Overseas
|Batsman
|₹ 1,00,00,000
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Overseas
|Bowler
|₹ 40,00,000
|C.Hari Nishaanth
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Rajat Patidar
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Anmolpreet Singh
|Indian
|Batsman
|₹ 20,00,000
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|N. Jagadeesan
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vishnu Solanki
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|Vishnu Vinod
|Indian
|Wicket Keeper
|₹ 20,00,000
|M. Siddharth
|Indian
|Bowler
|₹ 20,00,000
