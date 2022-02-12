IPL 2022 Auctions: 74 Players Find Buyers on Day 1 - Here's the Full List of Sold Players

After some intense bidding wars among the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, a total of 74 players found buyers on the first day of the mega players’ auction in Bengaluru. While 41 capped players cracked lucrative deals worth crores, 17 uncapped players also managed to pocket hefty amounts.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan became the 2nd-costliest Indian player in IPL History after Mumbai Indians purchased him for Rs 15.25 crore. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings spent a whopping amount of Rs 14 crore to get the services of Deepak Chahar, making him the most expensive Indian bowler.

Among uncapped players, Avesh Khan was purchased by new entrant Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore while Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan were bought for Rs 9 crore each, by Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively.

As the proceedings of first day of the auctions concluded, let’s have a look at the full list of sold players.

>Player >Nationality >Type >Price Paid Tushar Deshpande Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Ambati Rayudu Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Deepak Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 14,00,00,000 K.M. Asif Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Dwayne Bravo Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 4,40,00,000 Robin Uthappa Indian Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Shardul Thakur Indian Bowler ₹ 10,75,00,000 Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 2,00,00,000 David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹ 6,25,00,000 Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹ 2,00,00,000 Ashwin Hebbar Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Kamlesh Nagarkoti Indian All-Rounder ₹ 1,10,00,000 Sarfaraz Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 20,00,000 Noor Ahmad Overseas Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Jason Roy Overseas Batsman ₹ 2,00,00,000 Mohammad Shami Indian Bowler ₹ 6,25,00,000 Rahul Tewatia Indian All-Rounder ₹ 9,00,00,000 Abhinav Sadarangani Indian Batsman ₹ 2,60,00,000 Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 R. Sai Kishore Indian Bowler ₹ 3,00,00,000 Shivam Mavi Indian All-Rounder ₹ 7,25,00,000 Sheldon Jackson Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 60,00,000 Pat Cummins Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 7,25,00,000 Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹ 12,25,00,000 Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,00,00,000 Avesh Khan Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Quinton De Kock Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Mark Wood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,50,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batsman ₹ 4,60,00,000 Jason Holder Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 8,75,00,000 Deepak Hooda Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,75,00,000 Krunal Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,25,00,000 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Indian Bowler ₹ 50,00,000 Basil Thampi Indian Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Murugan Ashwin Indian Bowler ₹ 1,60,00,000 Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹ 3,00,00,000 Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 15,25,00,000 Jitesh Sharma Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 20,00,000 Shahrukh Khan Indian All-Rounder ₹ 9,00,00,000 Jonny Bairstow Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 6,75,00,000 Harpreet Brar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000 Shikhar Dhawan Indian Batsman ₹ 8,25,00,000 Ishan Porel Indian Bowler ₹ 25,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Overseas Bowler ₹ 9,25,00,000 Rahul Chahar Indian Bowler ₹ 5,25,00,000 Prabhsimran Singh Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 60,00,000 K.C Cariappa Indian Bowler ₹ 30,00,000 Riyan Parag Indian All-Rounder ₹ 3,80,00,000 Trent Boult Overseas Bowler ₹ 8,00,00,000 R. Ashwin Indian All-Rounder ₹ 5,00,00,000 Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Bowler ₹ 6,50,00,000 Shimron Hetmyer Overseas Batsman ₹ 8,50,00,000 Prasidh Krishna Indian Bowler ₹ 10,00,00,000 Devdutt Padikkal Indian Batsman ₹ 7,75,00,000 Faf Du Plessis Overseas Batsman ₹ 7,00,00,000 Anuj Rawat Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 3,40,00,000 Josh Hazlewood Overseas Bowler ₹ 7,75,00,000 Akash Deep Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shahbaz Ahamad Indian All-Rounder ₹ 2,40,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper ₹ 5,50,00,000 Harshal Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹ 10,75,00,000 Wanindu Hasaranga Overseas All-Rounder ₹ 10,75,00,000 Nicholas Pooran Overseas Wicket Keeper ₹ 10,75,00,000 Jagadeesha Suchith Indian Bowler ₹ 20,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹ 75,00,000 Kartik Tyagi Indian Bowler ₹ 4,00,00,000 Washington Sundar Indian All-Rounder ₹ 8,75,00,000 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian Bowler ₹ 4,20,00,000 T. Natarajan Indian Bowler ₹ 4,00,00,000 Priyam Garg Indian Batsman ₹ 20,00,000 Abhishek Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹ 6,50,00,000 Rahul Tripathi Indian Batsman ₹ 8,50,00,000

