IPL 2022 Auctions: Arjun Tendulkar Returns to Mumbai Indians, Sold for Rs 30 Lakhs

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, has returned to Mumbai Indians for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, the left-arm bowling all-rounder bagged a deal worth Rs 30 lakh as Mumbai bought him after going past Gujarat Titans in the bidding war.

The titans began the bid at Arjun’s base price of Rs 20 lakh. But eventually, MI made the final move and snapped away the youngster.

MI made some surprise buys at the auction on Sunday. After remaining silent on the first day of the event, they splurged big amounts on the likes of Jofra Archer and Singaporean batter Tim David.

Despite the fact that Archer is unlikely to play in the upcoming IPL season due to his recovery from an elbow injury and surgery, it didn’t stop Mumbai and his former side Rajasthan Royals from trying to buy him with all guns blazing. Sunrisers Hyderabad even joined in the bid as well but Mumbai were persistent in getting Archer at any cost and got him for INR 8 crore despite the pacer not playing any competitive cricket in the last ten months.

The first session’s highlight was the auction for Livingstone, who hit the million-dollar plus mark with five teams bidding for him at one point of time.

However, when Livingstone played for Rajasthan Royals in the previous season he didn’t actually perform well on slow tracks, but the franchises, with slots available (minimum 18 per squad), looked desperate for him.

Marco Jansen, the South African pacer, who tormented India during the last Test series between the two sides, got Rs 4.2 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The two teams that engaged in the bidding war were SRH and Punjab, with more than Rs 20 crore and Rs 28 crore in their kitty at the start of the day.

