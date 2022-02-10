IPL 2022 Auctions: Batters, Bowlers, All-rounders Lucknow Super Giants Should Buy at the Mega Auction

After entertaining the cricket fanatics for the last fourteen years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to usher into a new era which will witness ten teams competing for the title every year. Prior to the fifteenth edition, the BCCI decided to add some more spice to the tournament by introducing two more teams. One of them is Lucknow, which will go by the name ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

The franchise is owned by the RPSG group, which also owned Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. Since the decision-makers have prior experience in forming and facilitating a team, they will put their best forward to constitute a group player to compete with the ones that are already existing.

Ace India batter KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the side and is reportedly bought for a whopping sum of Rs 17 crore. The franchise has also got Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore) and uncapped spinner Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore). With a remaining purse amount of Rs 59.8 crore, the think tank will hunt the best players to lay a strong foundation.

Advertisement

>List of Players listed under >Rs 2 Crore | >Rs 1.5 Crore | >Rs 1 Crore | >Rs 75 Lakh | >Rs 50 Lakh | Rs 40 Lakh | Rs 30 Lakh | Rs 20 Lakh

Let’s take a look at ten players they should be targeting at the two-day auction in Bengaluru

>Ishan Kishan (Opener / wicketkeeper)

The youngster from Jharkhand has vast experience of playing in IPL. He possesses hard-hitting skills as a batter and is extremely agile behind the wickets. After making his international debut in 2021, he has developed himself as a backup opener for Team India. Be it providing good starts or finishing the game down the order, Ishan Kishan is an attractive package to go with.

>Steve Smith (Batter – No.3 / Middle-order)

Advertisement

The RPSG group showed faith in Smith, appointing him as Rising Pune Supergiant’s captain in 2017. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if the franchise goes after him and assign him an important role in the leadership group. The former Australian captain is an experienced batter and his cricketing brain will benefit a new team like Lucknow to achieve massive success in IPL 2022.

>Shaikh Rasheed (Batter – Middle-order)

Advertisement

The Under-19 star who recently rose to fame following his impeccable batting prowess in the World Cup is already being considered as a future star by many experts. If Lucknow get him in the auction and gives him an opportunity to flourish, the young man can turn the fortunes of the team right in their debut season. He is a fresh talent and with seniors like Rahul and Stoinis on board, Rasheed will be able to do wonders.

>Manish Pandey (Batter – Middle-order)

Advertisement

Pandey is an extremely talented player who has served quite a few teams in the past editions. The first Indian to score an IPL hundred, the right-arm batsman is also a phenomenal fielder. He was one of the premium batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 who managed to score runs in almost every game. Having him in the team will strengthen the batting order as Pandey can also be considered for the finisher’s role.

>Dawid Malan (Batter)

Advertisement

The England batter is a trusted T20 player and his hard-hitting makes him more special. With more than 700 runs from 253 T20 games, Malan can be considered as the key batter in the order, especially if the team needs a match-winner. He excels in playing big shots and a player like him can make the setup more interesting.

>Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder)

Remember the T20 World Cup 2021 final? If not, then you must check out the highlights of the game to gauge the capability of Mitchell Marsh. A decent medium-pacer who can also smoke big sixes and turn the game around at any moment. He missed the past couple of editions due to injury but now, he would be eager to return to the tournament and start afresh. He is one of the Rising Pune Supergiant alumni and the franchise will surely give him a shot at the auctions.

>Ravichandran Ashwin (Spinner / All-rounder)

The RPSG group is likely to go after one of India’s top-rated all-rounders across formats. His excellence brought him back in India’s white-ball set-up and coming to IPL, he will be excited to go all guns blazing in the cash-rich tournament.

>Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Fast Bowler)

If the Lucknow-based franchise wants to have a seasoned pacer, that too, from the local set-up, then Bhuvneshwar is the best option to go for. He is an experienced bowler and can perfectly fit as the leader of the bowling unit, something he has been doing for his previous franchises in the past editions. With 142 wickets in 132 matches, the right-arm quick is one of those players who can spark an intense bidding war.

>Kagiso Rabada (Fast Bowler)

The South African pacer is another marquee player who is likely to raise the mercury levels at the auctions. Rabada has been one of the top wicket-takers in the past editions and had played a massive role in the success of his previous franchise, Delhi Capitals. His release was a massive surprise to many but since he is up for grabs, the franchises will go after him a bag full of money.

>Rahul Chahar (Spin Bowler)

With the IPL 2022 going to be played in India, spinners will hold the key in every team. Given the turning tracks in the country, Lucknow will also put their money on good spinners and Rahul Chahar is one of them. Released by Mumbai Indians, the right-arm bowler is a powerhouse of talent and agility to go with

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here