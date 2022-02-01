IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

>IPL 2022 Auctions - Full List of Players with Rs 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer – out of the WI squad for the India series owing to lack of fitness – England’s explosive opener Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Glen Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder leading this group. All these players are likely to go well above their listed price. The surprise inclusions in the bracket are one of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers Amit Mishra, India international Ishant Sharma, Australia’s Chris Lynn. Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja too have put their names in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket. Khawaja has never been picked by any franchise the IPL before, while Hales, a regular in the IPL auctions has featured in just six IPL matches so far and has represented just two franchises.
>Full List of Players Who Will Go Under The Hammer at the Mega Auctions
Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 1.5 Crore Price Bracket
>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 2 Crore Base Price
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|Set No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|11
|2
|Shimron
|Hetmyer
|West Indies
|BATSMAN
|DC
|Capped
|150
|2
|22
|3
|Jason
|Holder
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|SRH
|Capped
|150
|3
|28
|3
|Washington
|Sundar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Capped
|150
|4
|29
|4
|Jonny
|Bairstow
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|SRH
|Capped
|150
|5
|33
|4
|Nicholas
|Pooran
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|6
|49
|6
|Amit
|Mishra
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Capped
|150
|7
|98
|12
|Aaron
|Finch
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|8
|100
|12
|Dawid
|Malan
|England
|BATSMAN
|PBKS
|Capped
|150
|9
|102
|12
|Eoin
|Morgan
|England
|BATSMAN
|KKR
|Capped
|150
|10
|113
|13
|James
|Neesham
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Capped
|150
|11
|124
|14
|Ishant
|Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Capped
|150
|12
|164
|19
|Alex
|Hales
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|13
|166
|19
|Chris
|Lynn
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|MI
|Capped
|150
|14
|191
|21
|Glenn
|Phillips
|New Zealand
|WICKETKEEPER
|RR
|Capped
|150
|15
|199
|22
|Adam
|Milne
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|150
|16
|260
|29
|Usman
|Khawaja
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|150
|17
|272
|30
|Lewis
|Gregory
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|150
|18
|286
|31
|Kane
|Richardson
|Australia
|BOWLER
|RCB
|Capped
|150
|19
|287
|31
|Tim
|Southee
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|KKR
|Capped
|150
|20
|351
|38
|Colin
|Munro
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|150
