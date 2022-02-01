Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 1.5 Crore Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Hetmyer, Bairstow, Pooran, Phillips, Sundar, Holder leading this group.
IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Hetmyer, Bairstow, Pooran, Phillips, Sundar, Holder leading this group.

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Hetmyer, Bairstow, Pooran, Phillips, Sundar, Holder leading this group.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 17:08 IST

>IPL 2022 Auctions - Full List of Players with Rs 1.5 Crore Base Price: Only 20 players have registered themselves under the INR 1.5 Crore bracket with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer – out of the WI squad for the India series owing to lack of fitness – England’s explosive opener Johnny Bairstow, Nicolas Pooran, Glen Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder leading this group. All these players are likely to go well above their listed price. The surprise inclusions in the bracket are one of IPL’s all-time leading wicket-takers Amit Mishra, India international Ishant Sharma, Australia’s Chris Lynn. Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja too have put their names in the INR 1.5 Crore bracket. Khawaja has never been picked by any franchise the IPL before, while Hales, a regular in the IPL auctions has featured in just six IPL matches so far and has represented just two franchises.

Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 1.5 Crore Price Bracket

No.List Sr.No.Set No.First NameSurnameCountrySpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
1112ShimronHetmyerWest IndiesBATSMANDCCapped150
2223JasonHolderWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERSRHCapped150
3283WashingtonSundarIndiaALL-ROUNDERRCBCapped150
4294JonnyBairstowEnglandWICKETKEEPERSRHCapped150
5334NicholasPooranWest IndiesWICKETKEEPERPBKSCapped150
6496AmitMishraIndiaBOWLERDCCapped150
79812AaronFinchAustraliaBATSMANCapped150
810012DawidMalanEnglandBATSMANPBKSCapped150
910212EoinMorganEnglandBATSMANKKRCapped150
1011313JamesNeeshamNew ZealandALL-ROUNDERMICapped150
1112414IshantSharmaIndiaBOWLERDCCapped150
1216419AlexHalesEnglandBATSMANCapped150
1316619ChrisLynnAustraliaBATSMANMICapped150
1419121GlennPhillipsNew ZealandWICKETKEEPERRRCapped150
1519922AdamMilneNew ZealandBOWLERMICapped150
1626029UsmanKhawajaAustraliaBATSMANCapped150
1727230LewisGregoryEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped150
1828631KaneRichardsonAustraliaBOWLERRCBCapped150
1928731TimSoutheeNew ZealandBOWLERKKRCapped150
2035138ColinMunroNew ZealandALL-ROUNDERCapped150

Cricketnext Staff

first published: February 01, 2022, 16:46 IST