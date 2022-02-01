IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price – From Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Nitish Rana to Marnus Labhuschagne, Ajinkya Rahane, Piyush Chawla

>IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players with INR 1 Crore Base Price: As many as 33 players have registered their name under the INR 1 crore price bracket and this is also a group that is completely occupied by capped players. Leading this list are the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram and Liam Livingstone. Australia’s Marnus Labhuschagne, who went unsold in IPL 2021, has registered his name under the INR 1 crore bracket, yet again. Other surprising names in the list are T Natarajan, returning from injury, Markram, Devon Conway and Nitish Rana who can easily go well beyond their base prices – and are likely to start bidding wars among the franchises. Wanindu Hasranga, Jayant Yadav, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ajinkya Rahane, Andrew Tye, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Piyush Chawla are the other notable names in this bracket.
>List of Players listed under the Rs 2 Crore | >Rs >1.5 Crore
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|12
|David
|Miller
|BATSMAN
|RR
|Capped
|100
|2
|14
|Manish
|Pandey
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|3
|21
|Wanindu
|Hasaranga
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|4
|24
|Mohammad
|Nabi
|ALL-ROUNDER
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|5
|27
|Nitish
|Rana
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|6
|35
|Wriddhiman
|Saha
|WICKETKEEPER
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|7
|40
|Prasidh
|Krishna
|BOWLER
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|8
|42
|T.
|Natarajan
|BOWLER
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|9
|52
|Kuldeep
|Yadav
|BOWLER
|KKR
|Capped
|100
|10
|99
|Marnus
|Labuschagne
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|11
|101
|Aiden
|Markram
|BATSMAN
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|12
|104
|Ajinkya
|Rahane
|BATSMAN
|DC
|Capped
|100
|13
|112
|Liam
|Livingstone
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RR
|Capped
|100
|14
|115
|Odean
|Smith
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|15
|116
|Jayant
|Yadav
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Capped
|100
|16
|128
|Piyush
|Chawla
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|100
|17
|131
|Tabraiz
|Shamsi
|BOWLER
|RR
|Capped
|100
|18
|163
|Devon
|Conway
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|19
|169
|Rassie
|Van Der Dussen
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|20
|177
|Sherfane
|Rutherford
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|21
|178
|Daniel
|Sams
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Capped
|100
|22
|179
|Mitchell
|Santner
|ALL-ROUNDER
|CSK
|Capped
|100
|23
|190
|Joshua
|Philippe
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|100
|24
|198
|Tymal
|Mills
|BOWLER
|Capped
|100
|25
|201
|Andrew
|Tye
|BOWLER
|RR
|Capped
|100
|26
|264
|Rilee
|Rossouw
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|100
|27
|270
|Roston
|Chase
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|28
|273
|Moises
|Henriques
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|29
|285
|Riley
|Meredith
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Capped
|100
|30
|349
|Kedar
|Jadhav
|ALL-ROUNDER
|SRH
|Capped
|100
|31
|414
|Colin
|De Grandhomme
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|32
|415
|James
|Faulkner
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
|33
|420
|Darcy
|Short
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|100
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here