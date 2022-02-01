IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 2 Crore Base Price

>IPL 2022 Auction Full List of Players listed in Rs 2 crore bracket: The IPL 2022 Auction final list is out with 590 players set to go under the hammer and among those, 48 players have listed themselves under the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore, including the likes of R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur to name a few.
>ALSO READ: Full List of Players Who Will Go Under The Hammer at the Mega Auctions
England’s Jofra Archer is also listed in the Rs 2 crore bracket, but according to reports, he may not even take part in the IPL 2022 owing to injury rehabilitation. IPL 2021’s highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel has also entered his name in the top bracket and while the likes of Iyer, Kishan, Warner and Ashwin are expected to go big at the auctions, well over their listed price –not just for the cricketing capabilities – but for their leadership acumen and potential brand-building prowess, there are a few surprises names also in the top bracket – namely: Australia’s Mathew Wade who had gold unsold in the 2021 Auction, South Africa’s Marchant de Lange, England’s Saqib Mahmood and Australia’s Ashton Agar. Among the probable names who are likely to be picked up well above their bases price (2 Crore) will be New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, South Africa’s Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Sam Billings, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock.
ALSO READ: >IPL 2022 Mega Auction Final List Pruned to 590 Players; 48 Names in Highest Reserve Price Bracket of Rs 2 Crore
>Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 2 Crore Price Bracket
|No.
|List Sr.No.
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|2021 Team
|C/U/A
|Reserve Price Rs Lakh
|1
|1
|R.
|Ashwin
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|DC
|Capped
|200
|2
|2
|Trent
|Boult
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|200
|3
|3
|Pat
|Cummins
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|4
|4
|Quinton
|De Kock
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|MI
|Capped
|200
|5
|5
|Shikhar
|Dhawan
|India
|BATSMAN
|DC
|Capped
|200
|6
|6
|Faf
|Du Plessis
|South Africa
|BATSMAN
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|7
|7
|Shreyas
|Iyer
|India
|BATSMAN
|DC
|Capped
|200
|8
|8
|Kagiso
|Rabada
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|DC
|Capped
|200
|9
|9
|Mohammad
|Shami
|India
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|10
|10
|David
|Warner
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|11
|13
|Devdutt
|Padikkal
|India
|BATSMAN
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|12
|15
|Suresh
|Raina
|India
|BATSMAN
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|13
|16
|Jason
|Roy
|England
|BATSMAN
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|14
|17
|Steve
|Smith
|Australia
|BATSMAN
|DC
|Capped
|200
|15
|18
|Robin
|Uthappa
|India
|BATSMAN
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|16
|19
|Shakib
|Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|ALL-ROUNDER
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|17
|20
|Dwayne
|Bravo
|West Indies
|ALL-ROUNDER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|18
|23
|Mitchell
|Marsh
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|19
|25
|Krunal
|Pandya
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|MI
|Capped
|200
|20
|26
|Harshal
|Patel
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|21
|30
|Sam
|Billings
|England
|WICKETKEEPER
|DC
|Capped
|200
|22
|31
|Dinesh
|Karthik
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|23
|32
|Ishan
|Kishan
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|MI
|Capped
|200
|24
|34
|Ambati
|Rayudu
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|25
|36
|Matthew
|Wade
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|200
|26
|37
|Deepak
|Chahar
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|27
|38
|Lockie
|Ferguson
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|KKR
|Capped
|200
|28
|39
|Josh
|Hazlewood
|Australia
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|29
|41
|Bhuvneshwar
|Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|30
|43
|Mustafizur
|Rahman
|Bangladesh
|BOWLER
|RR
|Capped
|200
|31
|44
|Shardul
|Thakur
|India
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|32
|45
|Mark
|Wood
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|33
|46
|Umesh
|Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|DC
|Capped
|200
|34
|47
|Yuzvendra
|Chahal
|India
|BOWLER
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|35
|50
|Adil
|Rashid
|England
|BOWLER
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|36
|51
|Imran
|Tahir
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|CSK
|Capped
|200
|37
|53
|Mujeeb
|Zadran
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|SRH
|Capped
|200
|38
|54
|Adam
|Zampa
|Australia
|BOWLER
|RCB
|Capped
|200
|39
|111
|Chris
|Jordan
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|PBKS
|Capped
|200
|40
|120
|Nathan
|Coulter-Nile
|Australia
|BOWLER
|MI
|Capped
|200
|41
|165
|Evin
|Lewis
|West Indies
|BATSMAN
|RR
|Capped
|200
|42
|171
|Jofra
|Archer
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|RR
|Capped
|200
|43
|267
|James
|Vince
|England
|BATSMAN
|Capped
|200
|44
|281
|Marchant
|De Lange
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|45
|284
|Saqib
|Mahmood
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|200
|46
|347
|Ashton
|Agar
|Australia
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|47
|356
|David
|Willey
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
|48
|416
|Craig
|Overton
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|Capped
|200
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here