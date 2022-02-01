Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 2 Crore Base Price

IPL 2022 Auctions: Full List of Players With INR 2 Crore Base Price

IPL 2022 Auction Full List of Players listed in 2 crore bracket: The IPL 2022 Auction final list is out with 590 players set to go under the hammer and among those, 48 players have listed themselves under the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: February 01, 2022, 17:08 IST

>IPL 2022 Auction Full List of Players listed in Rs 2 crore bracket:  The IPL 2022 Auction final list is out with 590 players set to go under the hammer and among those, 48 players have listed themselves under the highest price bracket of INR 2 crore, including the likes of R Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Trent Boult, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Shardul Thakur to name a few.

England’s Jofra Archer is also listed in the Rs 2 crore bracket, but according to reports, he may not even take part in the IPL 2022 owing to injury rehabilitation. IPL 2021’s highest wicket-taker Harshal Patel has also entered his name in the top bracket and while the likes of Iyer, Kishan, Warner and Ashwin are expected to go big at the auctions, well over their listed price –not just for the cricketing capabilities – but for their leadership acumen and potential brand-building prowess, there are a few surprises names also in the top bracket – namely: Australia’s Mathew Wade who had gold unsold in the 2021 Auction, South Africa’s Marchant de Lange, England’s Saqib Mahmood and Australia’s Ashton Agar. Among the probable names who are likely to be picked up well above their bases price (2 Crore) will be New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson, South Africa’s Imran Tahir, Adam Zampa, Sam Billings, Krunal Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock.

>Here’s the full list of Players listed under the 2 Crore Price Bracket

No.List Sr.No.First NameSurnameCountrySpecialism2021 TeamC/U/AReserve Price Rs Lakh
11R.AshwinIndiaALL-ROUNDERDCCapped200
22TrentBoultNew ZealandBOWLERMICapped200
33PatCumminsAustraliaALL-ROUNDERKKRCapped200
44QuintonDe KockSouth AfricaWICKETKEEPERMICapped200
55ShikharDhawanIndiaBATSMANDCCapped200
66FafDu PlessisSouth AfricaBATSMANCSKCapped200
77ShreyasIyerIndiaBATSMANDCCapped200
88KagisoRabadaSouth AfricaBOWLERDCCapped200
99MohammadShamiIndiaBOWLERPBKSCapped200
1010DavidWarnerAustraliaBATSMANSRHCapped200
1113DevduttPadikkalIndiaBATSMANRCBCapped200
1215SureshRainaIndiaBATSMANCSKCapped200
1316JasonRoyEnglandBATSMANSRHCapped200
1417SteveSmithAustraliaBATSMANDCCapped200
1518RobinUthappaIndiaBATSMANCSKCapped200
1619ShakibAl HasanBangladeshALL-ROUNDERKKRCapped200
1720DwayneBravoWest IndiesALL-ROUNDERCSKCapped200
1823MitchellMarshAustraliaALL-ROUNDERCapped200
1925KrunalPandyaIndiaALL-ROUNDERMICapped200
2026HarshalPatelIndiaALL-ROUNDERRCBCapped200
2130SamBillingsEnglandWICKETKEEPERDCCapped200
2231DineshKarthikIndiaWICKETKEEPERKKRCapped200
2332IshanKishanIndiaWICKETKEEPERMICapped200
2434AmbatiRayuduIndiaWICKETKEEPERCSKCapped200
2536MatthewWadeAustraliaWICKETKEEPERCapped200
2637DeepakChaharIndiaBOWLERCSKCapped200
2738LockieFergusonNew ZealandBOWLERKKRCapped200
2839JoshHazlewoodAustraliaBOWLERCSKCapped200
2941BhuvneshwarKumarIndiaBOWLERSRHCapped200
3043MustafizurRahmanBangladeshBOWLERRRCapped200
3144ShardulThakurIndiaBOWLERCSKCapped200
3245MarkWoodEnglandBOWLERCapped200
3346UmeshYadavIndiaBOWLERDCCapped200
3447YuzvendraChahalIndiaBOWLERRCBCapped200
3550AdilRashidEnglandBOWLERPBKSCapped200
3651ImranTahirSouth AfricaBOWLERCSKCapped200
3753MujeebZadranAfghanistanBOWLERSRHCapped200
3854AdamZampaAustraliaBOWLERRCBCapped200
39111ChrisJordanEnglandALL-ROUNDERPBKSCapped200
40120NathanCoulter-NileAustraliaBOWLERMICapped200
41165EvinLewisWest IndiesBATSMANRRCapped200
42171JofraArcherEnglandALL-ROUNDERRRCapped200
43267JamesVinceEnglandBATSMANCapped200
44281MarchantDe LangeSouth AfricaBOWLERCapped200
45284SaqibMahmoodEnglandBOWLERCapped200
46347AshtonAgarAustraliaALL-ROUNDERCapped200
47356DavidWilleyEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped200
48416CraigOvertonEnglandALL-ROUNDERCapped200

